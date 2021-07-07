Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Denmark data center market report.

Denmark data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.60% during the period 2020−2026. Denmark data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 26 existing data center and 1 upcoming facility spread across 11 cities including Copenhagen and Other Cities (Esbjerg, Glostrup, Herning, Kolding, Odense, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Taastru, Aarhus, Hove, and Ballerup)

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The abundance of renewable energy sources, a cooler climate, an innovative business environment, and a strong fiber connectivity makes Denmark a favorable location for data center investment. According to the Investment Monitor's Data Center Rankings for 2020, Denmark is the best place to build a data center facility across the world. The Danish Data Center Association (DDI) is a not-for-profit organization that represents the data center ecosystem in Denmark , including operators, vendors, municipalities, educational institutions, and utility companies. Copenhagen is the primary data center market in Denmark , housing over 10 data centers accounting for over 45% of the existing power capacity in the country. In 2020, Odense , Viborg, and Fredericia attracted investments from hyperscale operators Facebook, Apple and Google, respectively, owing to low land cost and space availability. Denmark generates over 80% of its power using renewable energy sources, with the share expected to reach 100% by 2030. Wind, solar, and biomass are the popular renewable energy sources in the country. Data centers across the country use the district heating system for the waste heat generated from data center operations. For instance, Facebook announced that its Odense data center to heat up to 7,000 local homes.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Denmark

Facilities Covered (Existing): 26





Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1





Coverage: 11 Cities





Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)





Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Denmark

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)





Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 14 construction service providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors

Denmark Data Center Market – Segmentation

In Denmark , the rise of cloud-based services, IoT, and artificial intelligence technology is a major factor for the growth and adoption of high-power computing servers and data centers. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in 5G deployment and IoT related technology.

, the rise of cloud-based services, IoT, and artificial intelligence technology is a major factor for the growth and adoption of high-power computing servers and data centers. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in 5G deployment and IoT related technology. VRLA battery-based UPS systems are slowly to be replaced by lithium-ion batteries in Denmark , thereby decreasing data center OPEX. Vendors such as Vertiv Group, Schneider Electric, and Eaton witness high demand for lithium-ion UPS systems from data center operators.

, thereby decreasing data center OPEX. Vendors such as Vertiv Group, Schneider Electric, and Eaton witness high demand for lithium-ion UPS systems from data center operators. Data centers in Denmark have an advantage as the region offers 85% free cooling annually, that can reduce electricity consumption by cooling units by up to 50%. Digital Realty's Copenhagen Data Center is equipped with N+1 redundancy of cold aisle containment, and adiabatic cooling systems.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Copenhagen

Other Cities

Denmark Data Center Market – Dynamics

ICT companies are the major adopters of cloud-based services in Denmark. Around 89% of ICT companies in Denmark used cloud computing solutions for at least one service in 2020. The revenue from public cloud expects to be over $2 billion in 2021, reaching over $5.50 billion by 2026, with SaaS as the leading revenue generator, accounting for over $1.5 billion in 2021. Adapt Twistellar, any.cloud, and Blueshift, are major local cloud service providers in Denmark. Global cloud providers such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure have a strong presence in Denmark. For instance, Microsoft announced its plans for a data center region in Denmark for cloud services in December 2020. COVID-19 has been a major contributor for cloud adoption in Denmark, with both public and private enterprises adopting it. During COVID-19, government agencies adopted cloud-based services, wherein the confidential data of the state is stored securely.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Big Data and IoT Surge fueling Data Centers Demand

Abundance of Renewable Energy Sources

Rise in Deployment Of Submarine Cables

5G Deployment and Smart Cities Initiatives

Denmark Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks



Atos



Broadcom



Cisco Systems



Dell Technologies



Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)



Huawei Technologies



IBM



Lenovo



NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

Aarsleff



Arup



Caverion



Coromatic



COWI



Exyte



Gottlieb Paludan Architects



Logi-Tek



Mace Group



Mercury



MT Hojgaard



NOVENCO Building & Industry



Ramboll Group



Soren Jensen

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB



Caterpillar



Climaveneta



Cummins



Eaton



Grundfos



KOHLER



Legrand



NG Metal



Riello UPS



Rittal



Rolls-Royce Power Systems



Schneider Electric



Socomec



STULZ



Systemair



UniCool



Vertiv Group

Data Center Investor

Apple



DigiPlex



Digital Realty



Facebook



GlobalConnect



Google



Microsoft



Penta



Cibicom

