Dennis Agalli Helps Students with Free Coffee and Resources at Old Country Coffee

Dennis Agalli has announced a new promotion to provide free coffee and free resources to students, no purchase necessary. This offer is valid for all new and existing customers who are students and visit Old Country Coffee through September 30, 2022.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dennis Agalli, the owner of Old Country Coffee, announced that he will help students with free coffee and resources as the back to school season begins. With inflation rising, prices on consumer staples are up across the board. The economic changes have meant that the pressure on students who are struggling to make ends meet financially while getting an education is at an all-time high. Agalli says that now his coffee shop will become a place where students can go for free coffee and a place to study.

Dennis Agalli at Old Country Coffee in Hudson Yards. The restaurateur and entrepreneur announced that he has started a new promotion for free coffee and resources open to all students who are looking for a place to study. Inside at Old Country Coffee. Located at 455 West 34th Street, Dennis Agalli owner and restaurateur says that he welcomes students to come study and enjoy free coffee and resources for students. The announcement comes as the back-to-school season kicks off. Agalli says the goal is to create another free resource that benefits students who need to focus on their studies.

Agalli, a restaurateur and real estate entrepreneur, has provided free coffee at his coffee shop, Old Country Coffee, located 455 West 34th Street between 9th & 10th Avenues in Hudson Yards, as a means to give back to the community. This is not the first time that Agalli has done community outreach at Old Country Coffee. During the early-days of the pandemic, he provided coffee and free dessert to NYC's first-responders to thank them for their service.

"The job market uncertainty from the pandemic coupled with skyrocketing rents and inflation has made this time very stressful for students economically," said Agalli. "I'm happy to be in a position where I can do something to help out the young people that we serve. If we can just give students a quiet place to study or take a break, they can come between classes or on weekends."

As students prepare to head back to school for the 2022-2023 school year, it is important for them to know that they have resources they can turn to, added Agalli. Which is why the promotion also gives students access to a number of free resources to assist them this school year.

This latest promotion builds on the success of Old Country Coffee's reputation as a fast-casual coffee experience with a mission to give back for the residents of the community who have supported them. Agalli has made issues related to serving the community and affordable housing a priority since the pandemic upended his NYC restaurant business along with highlighting the economic insecurity that some students face.

The free coffee promotion is redeemable in-store at Old Country Coffee until August 31st, while supplies last. Students only have to present a student ID in order to claim a free coffee. For more information about bus or subway directions to Old Country Coffee or the menu, visit their website.

To learn more about Dennis Agalli and his community initiatives, go to https://donatoagalli.com/ .

About Old Country Coffee: Old Country Coffee, a Manhattan Espresso and Wine Bar located in Hudson Yards features light fare, drinks, and some of the highest quality coffee in NYC courtesy of a unique, proprietary blend of coffee beans. Old Country Coffee was founded by NYC & Miami-based restaurateur and real estate investor, Dennis Agalli, who is involved in several community initiatives in the affordable housing and philanthropist spaces. To learn more about Dennis Agalli, go to https://donatoagalli.com/

Dennis Agalli

Manhattan, NY

[email protected]

9495312636

SOURCE Dennis Agalli