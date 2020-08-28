Dennis Martin Joins SPOC as Mid-Continent Sales Manager

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Automation welcomes Dennis Martin as its new Mid-Continent Sales Manager. After a career in the oil and gas industry that has spanned more than 25 years, with stints in Southern California and the Bakken, as well as work that has taken him to regions around the world, Dennis has made a name for himself based on what he says is his most important skill—that of listening.

"When it comes to my customers," he says, "my goal has always been not to necessarily sell them anything, but to become a project partner with them. My goal is to help my customers achieve their goals."

"It's that kind of integrity that we look for in people who work with us," says Ted Wilke, SPOC vice president. "And Dennis brings an abundance of that with him, as well as so much more—experience, intelligence, and an understanding of the oil and gas business generally, as well as automation, specifically."

Having grown up in Kansas and attended Wichita State University, Dennis now lives just north of Dallas. "SPOC," he says, "is a company that I believe in, and I'm looking forward to helping spread the word to even more people about the industry-leading products and service they offer."

About SPOC Automation

SPOC Automation is a U.S.-based innovation company specializing in automation technology for the oil & gas industry. SPOC manufactures products to automate processes in the upstream and midstream markets, specifically for artificial lift, water management, and compression applications. For more information about SPOC Automation, call 205.661.3642 or visit spocautomation.com .

CONTACT:

Tina Willis

Account Executive

(205) 730-2316

[email protected]

SOURCE SPOC Automation

Related Links

https://spocautomation.com

