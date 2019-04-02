Denny's Announces New Menu Additions And Kicks Off Spring With Limited Time Meat Lovers Slam Starting At $5.99

Not to be outdone by breakfast, the Denny's dinner and lunch menu is also introducing flavorful showstoppers like the Southwest Chorizo Burger with pepper jack queso and five pepper sauce and craveable beer-battered onion rings. Not only can guests enjoy new and improved, golden-fried chicken tenders crafted from premium tenderloins, but also now have more reasons to dip and dunk with 10 different sauces to choose from including the diner's take on a classic fry sauce, signature Den sauce, and spicy Mango Habanero sauce.

It's never been easier to find healthy options at Denny's with the latest additions to its Fit Fare® menu which now includes options like fresh, wild-caught Grilled Haddock entrée, served with your choice of any Fit Fare® side including broccoli or whole grain rice. Guests can now also enjoy the refreshing Tropical Green Smoothie packed with fresh fruits and veggies like spinach, apples and mangos.

"The Meat Lovers Slam and the other exciting menu additions are just a few of the things we've been working to bring our guests this year, all in service of providing elevated dining options with quality and fresh ingredients at wallet-friendly prices," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "As America's Diner, we're committed to making the experience with us better, tastier and affordable, while keeping our menu items exciting and inventive."

The Meat Lovers Slam and other new menu items are available all day, every day starting in April.

*$6.99 in some markets

