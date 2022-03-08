Denny's Annual Cookies for Kid's Cancer Fundraiser Returns for the 12th Year in a Row

Every day, 43 kids in the U.S are diagnosed with some form of cancer and more than 40,000 kids throughout the country are receiving treatment as part of their battle with the disease. For the 12 th year in a row, several Denny's franchise owners have joined forces to help Cookies for Kids' Cancer raise awareness and fund research to support new treatments for kids fighting all pediatric cancers. Since the partnership began in 2011, Denny's guests have donated more than $700,000 to help get treatment from the research lab to children's bedsides in the shortest timeframe possible.

"The statistics around pediatric cancer are startling. As America's Diner, we are committed to making a life-changing difference in the lives of these children and that's the primary factor that drives our support of Cookies for Kids' Cancer year after year," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "This fundraiser is being led by several of our franchise owners across the country who are dedicated to uniting their local communities to make a national impact by supporting the bodies, minds and souls of the next generation."

Dillon added: "Our partnership with Cookies for Kids' Cancer perfectly aligns with Denny's and our franchisees longstanding support of non-profit organizations to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve and we encourage our guests to Dine with a Purpose at participating restaurants over the next four weeks."

Cookies for Kid's Cancer is a non-profit organization committed to helping fund research new, improved and less toxic treatments for pediatric cancer. The organization has funded more than 100 research grants and helped make 25 treatments available to children. One hundred percent of the organization's profits are donated to seven of the nation's leading pediatric cancer centers to support development of safer cancer treatments.

Guests interested in "Dining with a Purpose," can click here for a full list of participating Denny's locations across the country.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 29, 2021, Denny's had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

