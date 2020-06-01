Denny's Appoints Gail S. Myers As General Counsel

"We are very excited to have Gail Myers join our executive leadership team and look forward to her contributions to the business," said Denny's CEO John Miller. "Ms. Myers is a welcome addition to the team and the Denny's family. We are confident that her insights and fresh perspective will be invaluable to our mission to drive growth and build long-term shareholder value for Denny's."

Prior to joining Denny's, Ms. Myers served as the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer for American Tire Distributors, Inc. In this role, she led the American Tire Distributor's corporate governance and compliance functions and handled matters relating to financial reporting, M&A, labor and employment, real estate, litigation, data privacy and government affairs.

Gail Myers' additional experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Counsel at U.S. Foods and Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Snyder's-Lance, Inc. She holds a Juris Doctorate from The American University's Washington College of Law and a Master of Business Administration Degree from The Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business.

ABOUT DENNY'S CORP.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

