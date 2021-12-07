Denovo Achieves Industry Record NPS

"This is yet another milestone in support of Denovo's position as the highest quality Managed IT Services Provider in the market with a focus on JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, and Oracle Cloud Applications," said David Shimoni, CEO of Denovo. "We understand and take seriously the enormous trust that our customers place in us when partnering with Denovo to manage their business-critical Oracle ERP applications and infrastructure."

Denovo accomplishes such a high-quality performance by focusing on its biggest asset by far, its people. Denovo invests in enabling and empowering its people to help customers and continuously improve satisfaction. These investments include:

Hiring and retaining the best talent in the industry

Training for both career and professional development

Focusing on innovation, automation, and improved monitoring

Designing a detailed customer-centric Key Performance Indicator (KPI) system for application availability, responsiveness, quality on-time delivery, and other operational metrics

"It has always been our experience that happy employees help to make happy customers. That is why we are focused on building a strong, pro-employee culture. We see a strong correlation between customer and employee satisfaction," said Emily Bracken, SVP of People at Denovo.

Improvements in Denovo's NPS scores are also evident in recent customer comments. "Denovo responds quickly to all of our requests regardless of how critical the issue or question is. We have tremendous confidence in Denovo and their continued, reliable, exceptional support," said Leanne Matsumoto, Assistant Water Works Controller for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

"Denovo's expertise across Oracle Cloud ERP, JD Edwards, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was the differentiator that made our partner and solution selection easy. Denovo demonstrated their expertise and worked closely with us on developing a long-term strategy," said Jeff Hurley, Vice President of Information Technology, Dairy Farmers of America.

"I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to Denovo's employees. They are the reason we have achieved this significant milestone. I greatly appreciate our customers for holding us accountable to a high standard of performance allowing us to earn such a high score," said Shimoni.

Denovo isn't done elevating the quality of services it delivers to customers; they plan to continue to improve their performance with the highest quality talent and technology on the market so customers can focus on their business.

