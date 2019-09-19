DenseBreast-info, Inc. Hosts Second Annual #DenseBreastDay in Conjunction with Yale Medicine

"With 38 states and the District of Columbia requiring some form of notification about breast density to patients, tremendous progress has been made; however, we must continue to educate women about the importance of breast density and what it means to their breast health," JoAnn Pushkin, Executive Director, DenseBreast-info. "#DenseBreastDay is a way for breast imaging leaders, manufacturers, advocates and patients to come together and highlight this critical topic to help provide women an understanding of the implications of dense tissue and available screening options."

Starting at 8:30 AM ET on September 25, DenseBreast-info.org and Yale Medicine will post consumer-focused educational information using the hashtag #DenseBreastDay. Focusing on what breast density is, why it matters, and screening options for women with dense breasts, posts will include links to new and updated educational tools on the DenseBreast-info.org website. Breast Imaging professionals and the general public are encouraged to participate, sharing their personal experiences with breast density and other motivational stories.

"Yale Medicine is pleased to collaborate on #DenseBreastDay again," said Regina Hooley, MD, a Yale Medicine breast imager, professor of radiology and biomedical imaging, and vice chair for clinical affairs, Yale School of Medicine. "This is a great way to kick off breast cancer awareness month and continue to help educate women about breast density and help them better understand what they can do to take control of their breast health."

The medically-sourced DenseBreast-info.org website was launched in 2015 and features specific content and data tracks for patients and health care providers. Free downloadable educational tools, including a Patient Brochure and Breast Cancer Risk Checklist are available for women and health care providers, as well as a patient education video series, Let's Talk About Dense Breasts. There is also a full suite of patient content, including videos, in Spanish. A CME/CE opportunity, Breast Density: Why it Matters, is also available. This comprehensive, certified educational program is designed for referring physicians, including family physicians and midlevel providers; Ob/Gyns; registered nurses, radiologists (2 AMA PRA Category 1 credits); and radiologic technologists (2 ARRT Category A credits).

While some form of breast density notification is now required in many states, proposed changes to the Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) addressing minimal notification standards were published in March 2019, with an expected implementation date sometime in 2021. Elevated awareness of the implications of breast density means that referring healthcare providers are becoming increasingly responsible for guiding discussions about what breast density means to their patients and whether supplemental screening of patients with dense breasts might be beneficial.

DenseBreast-info, Inc., is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by generous unrestricted educational grants and donations from the following organizations: American Cancer Society (research grant), GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Volpara Solutions, Hitachi Healthcare, iCAD, CMR Naviscan, Beekley Medical, and QSUM Biopsy Disposables.

Contact: Chris Joseph, 510-435-4031, chris@ckjcomm.com

SOURCE DenseBreast-info.org

Related Links

http://densebreast-info.org

