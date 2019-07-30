Densitas Announces Clinical Advisory Board

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Densitas , a leading provider of AI solutions for digital mammography, announces their advisory board, Drs. Eliot Siegel, Georgia Spear, Nisha Sharma, and Judy Caines.

"We are honored to attract such visionaries to our advisory board," says Mo Abdolell, CEO of Densitas. "Their collective expertise spans the fields of radiology, breast imaging, artificial intelligence, and imaging informatics. Their insights are invaluable as we launch densitas|enterprise™ to tackle the pressing challenges facing breast screening."

"Computer aided diagnosis/detection for mammography has focused on the very narrow application of a second reader detecting microcalcifications and suspected breast masses and has engendered limited confidence in its practical added value to mammographers," says Dr. Siegel. "I am intrigued by the broader approach that Densitas' software suite has taken to not only provide density analysis but also to evaluate overall image quality and provide personalized breast cancer risk assessment. This more comprehensive integration into the overall workflow of image acquisition, image evaluation, and decision support represents the future of AI in a variety of different clinical domains."

Dr. Siegel, FACR, FSIIM, is widely considered a visionary in radiology and imaging informatics. He is Professor and Vice Chair of Research Information Systems at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Chief of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine for the VA Maryland Healthcare System. Under his guidance, the VA Maryland Healthcare System became the first filmless healthcare enterprise in the world. He has served various leadership positions in academic societies including SPIE, SIIM, ACR, the National Cancer Institute, and RSNA and currently serves as co-chair of the Conference on Machine Intelligence in Medical Imaging. He has written over 200 articles and book chapters about PACS and digital imaging.

Dr. Sharma, MBChB, MRCP, FRCR, MSC, is Director of Breast Screening at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, NHS Trust, United Kingdom. Dr. Sharma has played an integral role in implementing national guidelines on the management of B3 lesions. She is also a panel member on national breast screening committees and a professional clinical advisor to breast screening programs on quality improvement. Her research interests include mammography image quality and risk-based screening based on patient-specific breast cancer risk.

Dr. Spear, MD, MSc, is Chief of Breast Imaging, NorthShore University HealthSystem and Clinical Assistant Professor of Radiology at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. Dr. Spear was instrumental in the establishment of the Illinois Breast Density Reporting Law, the first legislation of its kind in the United States. Her research interests focus on supplemental screening with breast ultrasound. Dr. Spear was the recipient of the Susan G. Komen Civic Award in 2018, and serves as an Illinois state representative of the ACR Radiology Advocacy Network.

Dr. Caines, MD, FRCPC, was the founding Medical Director of the Nova Scotia Breast Screening Program (NSBSP), and Head of Mammography, Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre, Capital District Health Authority, Nova Scotia. Dr. Caines pioneered the stereotactic needle core biopsy procedure in North America and developed a multidisciplinary approach to diagnosis of breast disease. Her commitment to quality care and service delivery led to the development of an extensive breast imaging electronic medical record that enables the tracking and follow-up of breast imaging procedures province-wide.

