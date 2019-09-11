DENSO and BlackBerry Launch Integrated Automobile HMI Platform

Co-developed by BlackBerry and DENSO, in collaboration with SUBARU, this leading-edge digital cockpit solution uses BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor (virtualization) technology to enable integrated control of in-vehicle HMI systems. First revealed at CES in 2018 , this blend of advanced software and human interaction creates a seamless automotive user experience as data-driven connected vehicles become our reality.

Today, vehicles are equipped with multiple HMI systems, which require several device-specific operating systems to work in unison. Because the operating systems are independently controlled by multiple microcontrollers, it has not been possible to unite and coordinate them to display content and sound in a uniform way. The BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor technology enables the independence of several operating systems with different characteristics and controls the integration with one microcomputer.

"Software is the driving force in next-generation automotive design," John Wall, SVP and General Manager of BlackBerry QNX said. "As cars become more data-driven and automated, they demand functional, secure and trusted in-vehicle software. A leader in automotive technology, BlackBerry is excited to bring the world's first integrated digital cockpit platforms to market with DENSO in SUBARU's latest vehicles, helping manufacturers to take advantage of a significant industry trend – the exploding demand for a safe, seamless, digital in-car experience."

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global automotive digital cockpit market is expected to have an estimated value of USD 41.15 billion by 2026 (CAGR of 13.67% between 2019-2026). The research also reports that growth in the ADAS market and increasing demand for electric vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.

"We are very pleased to launch the first integrated HMI platforms in the world with BlackBerry and SUBARU," said Atsushi Hayashida, Director, Head of Cockpit Systems Business Unit of DENSO. "With the rapid development of technology for self-driving and electric vehicles, the value of cars is about to change significantly. By collaborating with other companies and research institutes, refining the technology and accelerating product and service delivery to help manufacturers deliver next generation vehicles, DENSO is creating new value for the global Smart Mobility society."

"SUBARU is synonymous with innovation, quality and building trusted vehicles that customers can rely on," said Tatsuya Okuno, Vice President and Chief General Manager of Engineering DIV.1 of SUBARU Corporation, SUBARU. "Together with DENSO and BlackBerry, we are excited to introduce the integrated HMI cockpit systems in the all-new 2020 SUBARU Legacy and Outback (U.S. model). This is a world-first in new automotive digital experiences that seamlessly combines the cluster, head unit, infotainment system, and entertainment screens with the class-leading safety SUBARU is known for. We are excited to roll-out the Harmony Core HMI technology in future car models with BlackBerry and DENSO."

SUBARU is the first vehicle manufacturer in the world to commercially deploy the jointly developed digital cockpit platform, featuring BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor. From September 2019, automobile manufacturers around the world will sequentially launch new car models with the integrated HMI.

To learn more about the BlackBerry QNX platform and why it is the most advanced embedded software platform on the autonomous vehicle market, please visit www.blackberry.com/qnx.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 211 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700 + employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales.

About BlackBerry



BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

