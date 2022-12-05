DENSO Announces Organizational and Executive Changes

Dec 05, 2022, 11:20 ET
KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organizational structure, executives' responsibilities, and personnel, effective January 1, 2023.
I. Organizational Changes
- To address ever increasing global-scale social challenges such as global warming and energy and resource shortages, DENSO will merge the FA Business Development Div. (formerly the Industrial Solution Business Unit), which provides lean automation solutions to the industrial sector; the Food Value Chain Business Development Div., which provides safe and stable supply solutions in food and agriculture sectors; the newly established Circular Economy Development Dept.; and the Digital Solution Development Dept. to establish the Social Innovation Business Development Function Unit. This supports DENSO efforts to realize a safe and secure recycling-oriented society through the creation of multifaceted innovations.
- To realize free and safe mobility with zero traffic fatalities, it is essential to enhance full-ambient sensing of vehicles and coordination with infrastructure, as well as to predict "unseen dangers" and provide information to drivers and passengers in the cockpit by making full use of AI and other technologies. As a result, DENSO will merge the AD&ADAS Business Unit and the Cockpit Systems Business Unit to establish the Safety Systems Business Unit. Through the new value created by combining the fields of advanced safety systems and human-machine interfaces, DENSO aims to further strengthen its competitiveness and expand its product lineup.
- As CASE technology advances, semiconductors will play an increasingly important role in enhancing vehicle performance. To strengthen the strategy and functionality in purchasing semiconductors, DENSO will establish the Semiconductor-Originated Key Technologies R&D Div. in the Electronics Business Unit, and the Semiconductor Parts Purchasing Div. in the Purchasing Group.
II. Changes to Executive Structure and Executives
|
Name
|
New
|
Current
|
Katsuhisa Shimokawa
|
Retirement
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
Shoji Tsuzuki
|
Retirement
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
Kazuaki Fujitani
|
Retirement
|
Senior Executive Officer
Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2023
|
Changes are underlined
|
Title
|
Name
|
New
|
Current
|
Representative
Member of the
Board, CEO
|
Koji Arima
|
－
|
－
|
Representative
Member of the
Board,
Executive Vice
President
|
Yukihiro
Shinohara
|
Support of President & CEO, CRO, CCO, CQO,
|
Assistant to President, CRO, CCO, CQO
|
Member of the
Board,
Senior Executive
Officer
|
Kenichiro
Ito
|
CHRO, Head of General Administration & Human
|
CHRO, Head of General Administration &
|
Member of the
Board,
Senior Executive
Officer
|
Yasushi
Matsui
|
CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group
|
CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center,
|
Senior Executive
Officer
|
Yoshifumi
Kato
|
CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business Group,
|
CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business
|
Senior Executive
Officer
|
Yasuhiro
Iida
|
CEO of India area
|
Head of Purchasing Group
|
Senior Executive
Officer
|
Yasuhiko
Yamazaki
|
Head of Thermal Systems Business Group
|
Head of Thermal Systems Business Group
|
Senior Executive
Officer
|
Hirotsugu
Takeuchi
|
CDO, Head of IT Digital Center, Head of Research &
|
Head of Research & Development Center
|
Senior Executive
Officer
|
Hidehiro
Yokoo
|
Head of Legal. External Affairs & Communications
|
Head of Legal. External Affairs &
|
Senior Executive
Officer
|
Jiro
Ebihara
|
CMzO, Head of Production Innovation Center,
FA Business Development Div., Environment Neutral
Systems Development Div.,
|
Head of Electrification Systems Business
|
Senior Executive
Officer
|
Shinnosuke
Hayashi
|
CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business Group
|
CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business
|
Senior Executive
Officer
|
Hisashi
Iida
|
Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group, Head
|
Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group,
Reference: Official name of CxO
CRO: Chief Risk Officer
CCO: Chief Compliance Officer
CQO: Chief Quality Officer
CFO: Chief Financial Officer
CTO: Chief Technology Officer
CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer
CMzO: Chief Monozukuri Officer
CSwO: Chief Software Officer
CDO: Chief Digital Officer
DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/
SOURCE DENSO
Share this article