DENSO Announces Recipients of 2019 North America Business Partner of the Year Awards

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, today announced the recipients of its annual North America Business Partner of the Year Awards. Each of the 14 recipients demonstrated exceptional contributions to the quality, service, innovation and value that DENSO was able to provide its customers throughout its 2019 fiscal year.

DENSO recognized the following companies in the following award categories during its 2020 North America Business Partner Convention, held virtually this year for the first time:

Partner of the Year Award

Infineon Technologies AG

Quality Award

Sakaiya de Mexico , S.A. de C.V.



Essex Group, Inc.



GDC, Inc.



TRIS USA , Inc.

, Inc. Value Leader Award

Nichia America Corporation



Mino Industry USA , Inc. / Mino Industry Mexico S.A. de C.V.

, Inc. / Mino Industry Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Matsuo Industries USA , Inc.

, Inc.

Washington Penn

Diversity Leader Award

Novelis Corporation

Sustainability Leader Award

Micron Technology, Inc.

Special Achievement Award

Meiji Corporation



Fuji Alconix Mexico



UAJC ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd.

Partners were evaluated based on specific criteria set by DENSO's North American leaders and were honored in categories closely aligned to DENSO's ideals, such as quality, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and continuous improvement, or Kaizen. All recipients of the awards displayed a deep commitment to operational and product excellence, as well as a willingness to collaborate closely in advancing automotive products, services and technologies.

"Despite the global challenges every industry faced earlier this year, our partners receiving these awards continued to provide top-quality products and systems," said Kenichiro Ito, president of DENSO's North American Board of Directors and chief executive office of DENSO International America, Inc. "Now more than ever, it's clear that advancing automotive innovation will be a key part of creating a safe and sustainable future for society. The commitment, collaboration and creativity these companies have shown in working toward that goal is what earned them this recognition. I look forward to continue our important work together in 2020 and beyond."

In addition to the award ceremony, this year's Convention included presentations around the theme, "Back to the basics, lean and quality strong" – principles that will help DENSO and its partners navigate our changed world.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in worldwide 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

