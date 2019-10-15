DENSO Champions Diversity in Automotive Industry as Sponsor of Automotive News' Leading Women Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is helping cultivate change and support stronger representation of women in leadership roles in the automotive industry as a platinum sponsor of this year's Leading Women Conference, produced by Automotive News. DENSO's sponsorship highlights its ongoing dedication to improving diversity and inclusion (D&I) within the industry.

The Leading Women Conference, happening Oct. 15-16 at The Henry, Autograph Collection, in Dearborn, Michigan, is a galvanizing event intended to address how individuals and organizations can create working environments that foster increased D&I – and excel because of it. Studies show that companies with stronger D&I have greater diversity of thought and experience, which are critical to developing new and innovative solutions, a key to unlocking future mobility.

"Automotive companies that encourage diversity and inclusion within the workplace help employees feel accepted, learn new skills and perform optimally," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North American Production Innovation Center and executive lead for D&I. "When employees feel accepted and valued, it promotes increased knowledge sharing, strengthened teamwork and accelerated innovation. These are essential elements to creating revolutionary solutions that move society forward."

To help address D&I within its organization, DENSO, in May, named Carlson as its first executive lead of North American D&I. In this role, she leads development and implementation of DENSO's North American D&I strategy and collaborates with leaders at every level of the company to ensure a more inclusive work environment across DENSO's locations in the region. Also in May, the Michigan Breastfeeding Network honored DENSO's Battle Creek facility with a Michigan Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Award.

Beyond its sponsorship of the Leading Women Conference, DENSO is active in a variety of other D&I-focused programming and organizations throughout the year, as part of its commitment to making the automotive industry more accessible to diverse populations.

"Fostering D&I, not only within our organization but throughout the automotive industry, further drives innovation and empowers employees," said Carlson. "This helps our industry attract and retain the best talent, which creates happier, more engaged workforces that produce the highest-quality products for customers."

Registration for this year's conference is closed, but interested individuals can still register to attend event livestreams.

For those interested in a rewarding career at a mobility supplier where diversity of thought and background is valued, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

