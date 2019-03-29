DENSO Fosters Future Generations of Mobility Professionals with its Commitment to FIRST Robotics and STEM Education

For nearly 20 years, DENSO has supported FIRST Robotics through volunteer mentors, product and technology donations, and monetary funding. This year, DENSO is donating $144,500 to schools and competitions across North America.

"DENSO is at the forefront of developing innovations that are shaping what transportation and mobility will look like in the future. In order to realize our long-term vision, we know we need to make smart investments, not just in companies and technologies, but also in our most important assets, people," said Denise Carlson, vice president of the North American Production Innovation Center (NAPIC) Planning and NAPIC Material Engineering groups at DENSO. "It is our hope that today's student participants will become tomorrow's leading engineers working with and alongside DENSO to create safer work environments and higher-quality products through automation."

So far this year, DENSO-sponsored teams have seen great success. The JetStream FIRST Robotics Competition Team #2710, mentored by DENSO employee Barbara Tamura, took first place at the Long Beach/LA Port Fleet Week Competition. In Southfield, Mich., the Southfield A&T team, also mentored by DENSO, took first place at a heated competition in front of a large crowd of more than 2,000.

In addition to the FIRST Robotics high school teams, DENSO is supporting the following:

18 FIRST Lego League competitions across the U.S. and Mexico

Four FIRST Robotics regional competitions in Michigan and Iowa : Southfield Districts, Lakeview Districts, Iowa Regional and Smoky Mountain Regional

and : Southfield Districts, Lakeview Districts, Iowa Regional and Smoky Mountain Regional Three Michigan middle school teams in FIRST Tech Challenges: Bloomfield Hills Middle School, Smith Middle School and Northville High School

FIRST Robotics has been compared to a varsity sport with hands-on training in science and technology to help students discover how rewarding a career in engineering or technology can be. STEM and mentoring programs like FIRST also give DENSO employees a chance to give back.

"Supporting youth involved in STEM-based activities teaches them that goals are easier to achieve through teamwork and collaboration," said Tamura. "DENSO mentors like me are teaching the young people on our teams about engineering, analytics, problem-solving, marketing and artificial intelligence, but more than anything we are helping them see the future opportunities a career in this field could offer them."

