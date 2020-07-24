DENSO Foundation Awards Over $1.5 Million in STEM Education Grants to Colleges and Universities Across North America

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, announced today it awarded more than $1.5 million in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education grants to 13 North American colleges and universities. The grants are made possible by DENSO's philanthropic division, DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), and support the company's mission to develop a skilled and knowledgeable workforce, now and in the future.

For a full list of this year's recipients, click here.

DNAF is dedicated to helping students advance their education and prepare for success after graduation in technical career paths, such as skilled trades, manufacturing and engineering. In turn, this year's round of grants support programs focused on connected, automated, shared and electric mobility – as well as the advanced manufacturing roles and technologies that help bring these areas to life. All are key to DENSO as they continue to transform transportation, improve safety and help preserve the planet.

"We are always trying to support the next generation of automotive engineers and skilled-trades talent. And while we'd love these future leaders to eventually join the DENSO Family, the purpose of the grants is to help young minds explore different career paths, experience firsthand how transportation is evolving, and understand how they can have a direct role in shaping the future of mobility in a variety of ways," said Andris Staltmanis, chair of DNAF Board of Directors and CEO of DENSO's North America Thermal operations. "These grants are also crucial to achieving our 2030 goal of creating new value and new solutions in transportation. This cannot be done without investing in and preparing tomorrow's workforce, especially across skilled trades and engineering functions."

Since 2001, DNAF has provided more than $10 million in higher education grants. The endowment represents years of financial management and donations specifically earmarked for philanthropic efforts. It also provides disaster relief grants to the American Red Cross and other first responder organizations.

Grant proposals are invitation only and evaluated based on technical merit, student experience and alignment with industry needs.

