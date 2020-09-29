DENSO Launches PowerEdge Heavy-duty J180 Mount Alternator

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global mobility supplier DENSO Corp., has introduced the J180 mount alternator to its line of PowerEdge (PE) aftermarket products. The addition of this model expands coverage of DENSO's high-performance PE starters and alternators to more than 90% of all Class 8 trucks on the road today.

"We're excited to add the J180 to our line of 12-volt, 170-amp 24PE alternators whose quality, reliability and durability are unmatched," said Gilbert Ramirez, manager of DENSO Heavy Duty Product Planning. "Based on their superior RPM output, efficiency, size and craftmanship, these alternators lower the total cost of ownership to keep trucks in motion and companies in business."

DENSO's PowerEdge brand has grown to 18 part numbers of replacement starters and alternators that meet and exceed the electrical demands of the heavy-duty rigs that drive the economy. PowerEdge electrical parts cover Class 8 trucks build by the world's leading manufacturers, including Freightliner, Hino, International, Kenworth, Mack, Peterbilt, Sterling, Volvo and Western Star.

Standard on the 24PE alternator is DENSO's patented rectangular segment conductor (SC) technology. This cutting-edge square wire copper stator makes the 24PE a compact, lightweight alternator that consistently delivers higher amps at idle and cruising speeds and outlasts the competition.

Also standard on the 24PE alternator is its remote sense function, which allows batteries to recharge faster after start-up and extends battery life. Only a handful of competitors have this feature, and none deliver more power than the 24PE.

The 24PE alternator requires less engine power, which adds fuel savings to the unit's advantages. All PowerEdge products are 100% new with no core charge and built with original-equipment technology backed by a one-year/unlimited mileage warranty.

The 24PE alternator is among the PowerEdge heavy-duty aftermarket products that pair DENSO's world-class engineering, design and standards with its supply chain partnerships to meet the industry's growing demand for premium parts at competitive prices. They include the 39PE Gear Reduction Starter, the 43PE Direct Drive Starter, and aftertreatment products – diesel particulate filters and diesel oxidation catalysts – for capturing tailpipe emissions.

In the coming months, DENSO plans to further expand the PowerEdge line by introducing the first in a series of new 39PE starters. For detailed information on all PowerEdge products, applications and part numbers, visit www.PowerEdgeProducts.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today, including Toyota, Honda, FCA, GM, Ford, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information, visit DENSO.com.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 14 states and 41 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales.

