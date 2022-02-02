DENSO Reports Financials for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year, Shares Highlights Around Safety and Sustainability Efforts

KARIYA, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, today released its financial results for its third quarter, ending December 31, 2021, for its 2022 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2022. The company also shared updates and progress it has made to advance its Two Great Causes: Green and Peace of Mind.

"Everything we are doing – the products we're creating, the business portfolio shift we're making and the collaborations we're forging – is intentional and necessary to achieve not only our business goals, but also our longer-term vision to build a better future for all," said Yasushi Matsui, a senior executive officer and chief financial officer at DENSO Corporation.

New updates and recent progress include:

Developing its Global Safety Package 3 to improve vehicle sensing. The product, which is used in the Hino Ranger, the Lexus NX, and the Toyota Noah and Voxy, can help eliminate accidents and achieve stress-free mobility.

Enhancing the performance and functions of a small stereo image sensor that contributes to improving the safety of mini vehicles, which are increasing in numbers in Japan .

. Celebrating the cumulative production of 20 million inverters, an indispensable part for electric and hybrid vehicles. DENSO will continue to produce inverters for customers and provide value in the areas of safety and sustainability.

Researching and testing the viability of combining blockchain and QR code technologies for traceability, a key component to ensuring supply chain transparency.

Reaching an agreement to sell its fuel pump module business to Aisan Industry Co., Ltd.. This will help strengthen the companies' competitiveness in powertrain and future mobility growth areas.

Announcing changes to its organization, executive structure and personnel that will help DENSO achieve its Long-Term Policy 2030 and pursue its Green and Peace of Mind values.

Community efforts include:

Donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts after storms devastated parts of the South and Midwestern U.S. in December 2021 .

to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts after storms devastated parts of the South and Midwestern U.S. in . Partnering with the U.S. Army to provide priority hiring status to qualified soldiers at DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan . DENSO is committed to supporting military service members and providing rewarding long-term careers to people of many backgrounds and skillsets.

. DENSO is committed to supporting military service members and providing rewarding long-term careers to people of many backgrounds and skillsets. Receiving an Automotive Innovation Award with Ford Motor Company for producing respirators for frontline workers battling COVID-19. The speed and collaboration required to help those in need were unprecedented.

In this fiscal year and beyond, DENSO will continue to reimagine is processes, the products it manufactures and the energy it uses to create a greener and safer future for all.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

