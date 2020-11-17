DENSO Selects Foretellix Intelligent Automation Platform for Verification of ADAS and Automated Driving Systems

KARIYA, Japan and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation, the world's second largest mobility supplier, has selected Foretify™, Foretellix's advanced coverage driven verification platform, to enhance safety and reduce both development costs and time-to-market for its new ADAS and automated driving solutions.

The Foretify™ platform allows for a significant reduction in cost of failure by identifying bugs, edge cases and unknowns early in the development cycle. Foretify™ reduces unnecessary recalls, as well as lowering the cost of testing by providing unparalleled productivity gains through automation. It also allows for a reduction in time to deployment of ADAS and automated driving functions by utilizing proven coverage-driven methodologies. Foretellix recently released an ADAS and Highway solution that provides an out-of-the-box library of scenarios, test suite and a reference verification plan designed to safely deploy current and future generation automated driving functions.

DENSO's commitment to safety and quality were key considerations throughout this collaboration. "DENSO considers the quality and safety of its ADAS and autonomous vehicles of the outmost importance," said Tasuku Hayakawa, Manager of DENSO AUTOMOTIVE Deutschland GmbH. "Following a successful pilot earlier this year, DENSO Germany decided to collaborate with Foretellix and to use the Foretify™ platform with a number of DENSO's ADAS solutions. We see the potential of Foretellix's intelligent verification platform to enable DENSO to ensure safety as we scale from ADAS solutions to advanced driving solutions."

"It's a privilege and an honor to work with DENSO Corporation, a leader in advanced driving systems. We share a common vision on the importance of uncompromising quality and safety. We look forward to working together, combining the power of DENSO's scale and experience with Fortellix's coverage driven verification technology," said Ziv Binyamini, CEO and co-founder of Foretellix.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities worldwide to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, creating jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's more than 170,000 employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit www.denso.com.

About Foretellix

Foretellix is enabling the Digital Transformation of safety-critical automotive verification. Foretellix solutions uniquely scale to meet the challenge of verifying the safety of today's increasingly complex driving systems. Foretellix was founded by a team of pioneers in measurable verification and validation combined with a highly automated and proven Coverage Driven Verification methodology broadly adopted in the semiconductor industry. They have adapted and tailored their approach for the safety verification and validation of ADAS and autonomous vehicles.

To learn more, visit www.foretellix.com/.

