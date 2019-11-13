DENSO Shares Insights on Blockchain, Smart Mobility at MOBI Colloquium LA

– Mobility supplier's VP of North America R&D Roger Berg to participate in panel, titled "Blockchain Standards for Smart City Ecosystems" –

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is taking part in the MOBI Colloquium LA, Nov. 12-13, in Los Angeles. The event, which is intended to explore how blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) are being deployed in smart city ecosystems, is produced by the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI). MOBI, of which DENSO is a member, is a global consortium of businesses and organizations dedicated to innovating mobility services through blockchain technology, or a decentralized record of data transactions linked through cryptography. As a proponent of safe, efficient mobility services, DENSO recognizes the value of emergent solutions like blockchain in advancing smart transportation technology and infrastructure.

Roger Berg, vice president of North America Research and Development (R&D) at DENSO, will participate in the "Blockchain Standards for Smart City Ecosystems" panel, Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 11:40 a.m. PST. The panel will be moderated by Mike Vo, chief technology officer of MOBI. Other panelists include:

Joe Bannon , vice president, Strategy & Marketing, KAR Global

, vice president, Strategy & Marketing, Sumita Jonak , blockchain and innovation researcher, University of Texas and National Security Agency

, blockchain and innovation researcher, and National Security Agency Sebastion Henot , senior manager of Digital Business Integration, Accenture

, senior manager of Digital Business Integration, Accenture Ryan Rugg , global industry lead, R3

"As smart city ecosystems develop, blockchain offers new opportunities to make their mobility solutions safer and more efficient," said Berg. "Through blockchain, we can ensure a more seamless and secure exchange of data and payments, bolster shared mobility services and increase road safety – all of which strengthen smart city offerings."

Society is more connected than ever, transportation included. As such, DENSO aims to leverage connectivity and the technologies it enables, like blockchain, to be a leader in smart mobility ecosystems. As part of this effort, the company recently announced a $1.42 million investment to launch a smart mobility ecosystem of its own in Dublin, Ohio. In the project, DENSO is partnering with the city, startups and local schools to test and implement smart infrastructure technologies, research value-added mobility services, and gather previously untapped data that is vital to increasing road and pedestrian safety and reducing travel times. The initiative supports DENSO's expansion into software-based solutions as it explores new business domains and new customers.

DENSO joined MOBI earlier this year. Within the consortium, Berg serves as vice-chair for the Connected Mobility & Data Marketplace (CMDM) Working Group, which focuses on building standards and policies for the application of blockchain in automotive-related settings. DENSO's research with MOBI supports its long-term policy, a strategic roadmap that guides the company as it creates new value in emerging transportation spaces through innovation and unique partnerships.

"MOBI is very excited to have Roger on our smart city panel," said Mike Vo, chief technology officer at MOBI. "The discussion will revolve around the blockchain technology and how the myriad of sensor suites currently deployed in vehicles and infrastructure can help make future smart cities more efficient, safer, greener and more accessible for all. With Roger's tremendous experience in the industry, his thoughts, opinions and deductions will undoubtedly make this discussion enlightened and thought provoking for all attending."

More broadly, DENSO is examining how it can leverage blockchain to help transportation stakeholders collaborate more freely and securely. This offers potentially large dividends in wide areas of mobility – from improved fleet management to optimized carshare services and more.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO