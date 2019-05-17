DENSO Shows Commitment to STEM Education as Lead Sponsor of the 20th Robofest World Championship

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is a lead sponsor of the 20th Robofest World Championship, held May 16-18, 2019, at Lawrence Technological University (LTU) in Southfield, Michigan. DENSO has always been committed to shaping the advanced mobility industry by getting young students – and future leaders in the automotive industry – interested in highly skilled careers in science, technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing. Because of this, DENSO has sponsored the event since 2005 and has been a lead platinum sponsor since 2015.

As part of DENSO's involvement, it worked closely with LTU to involve Southfield Public Schools for the first time in Robofest events throughout the year. This allowed public school students around DENSO's North American headquarters to get hands-on, STEM-related experience and gain engineering and programming skills that could lead to future careers. Specifically, Southfield's MacArthur K-8 University Academy hosted a Robofest competition on April 6, 2019, and one of its teams, The People, is competing in the qualifying competition at LTU this weekend.

"Robofest takes a unique approach to introducing kids to STEM, encouraging them to solve important social issues through autonomous technology.," said Melissa Smith, Community Affairs Lead at DENSO International America, Inc. "At DENSO, we understand our involvement is critical in helping identify future talent –skilled trade workers, engineers and industry leaders – who are passionate about working with advanced technologies, improving society through mobility and building safer communities where they work and live."

Robofest was created in 1999 and has had over 25,000 domestic and international students compete in its events. This year, 600 students from 261 teams will participate in the RoboParade, a parade of autonomous robotic floats, the Unknown Mission Challenge (UMC), where robots perform various tasks that are revealed the day of the event, and much more. Southfield Mayor, Kenson J. Siver will be in attendance on May 18 and speak to the students during the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. The event is free to the public.

DENSO recognizes the demand for individuals who are highly skilled in STEM-related fields. To achieve its long-term vision, DENSO actively supports events like Robofest, FIRST Robotics and the EcoCAR Mobility Challenge to engage with talented and diverse young professionals who can eventually become members of their workforce. For those interested in learning more about DENSO internships, co-ops and other opportunities, go to densocareers.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

