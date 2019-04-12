DENSO Sponsors BAJA SAE Tennessee Tech to Develop Future Workforce, Identify Mobility Leaders of Tomorrow

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is sponsoring Baja SAE® Tennessee Tech, taking place April 11-14 in Cookeville, Tennessee. The student competition gives engineers of tomorrow the opportunity to gain real-world experience in designing and building single-seat, all-terrain vehicles that are then put to the test in an endurance race on a rugged course. DENSO is also sending 20 employees from DENSO's Maryville and Athens, Tennessee, facilities to support the event.

Altogether, these efforts advance DENSO's goals to develop and inspire North America's future workforce and cultivate talent that will help maintain its position as a mobility leader.

"Supporting events like Baja SAE are essential to DENSO – for the health of our industry and our company, as well as to get young people excited about the extraordinary career opportunities made possible through engineering," said Brian Crawford, advanced college team specialist, North American Talent Acquisition, DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee. "We envision a mobility future that's safe, sustainable and efficient for all. To achieve that goal, it's going to take creative thinkers and innovative problem solvers. We look forward to meeting bright young minds that fit that mold at this year's event."

In the wake of DENSO's second founding, the largest strategy shift in its 70-year history, the company is constantly looking for new talent to spur its aggressive development of software- and hardware-related solutions. For young professionals looking to join DENSO's pursuit to reshape transportation, there are a number of ways to get involved. They include:

IGNITE Graduate Program : A two-year rotational program that gives participants structured career development opportunities at DENSO locations in the U.S. and abroad to learn DENSO's business and international operations.

: A two-year rotational program that gives participants structured career development opportunities at DENSO locations in the U.S. and abroad to learn DENSO's business and international operations. Co-ops : Participants put classroom knowledge to the test and work alongside professionals to solve real challenges, meet with customers and develop the latest mobility technology.

: Participants put classroom knowledge to the test and work alongside professionals to solve real challenges, meet with customers and develop the latest mobility technology. Internships: A 10-12-week summer internship that allows participants to explore opportunities at DENSO through tangible experience and mentorship.

Visit densocareers.com to learn more about DENSO's student programs, as well as full-time job openings.

Baja SAE's first competition was held in 1976. It included 10 teams and 90 student participants. As of 2018, Baja SAE competitions draw upwards of 100 teams and more than 1,300 student participants. Each installment offers students a challenging project that gives them the chance to overcome planning, design and manufacturing hurdles they will encounter in their future careers. For more information, go to http://www.bajasae.net/.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today, including Toyota, Honda, FCA, GM, Ford, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 220 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global

In North America, DENSO employs 24,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

