DENSO to Exhibit at the 25th ITS World Congress Copenhagen 2018

DENSO is committed to providing new values, such as safe, convenient traveling and efficient logistics, toward the future of mobility based on its Long-term Policy 2030. In addition to its sophisticated in-vehicle technologies, DENSO has been developing technologies for the social infrastructure, as well as cloud and data communication technologies for connecting vehicles with other things.

For the cloud, DENSO will exhibit technologies for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and data analysis technologies using quantum computers. For connecting vehicles with the cloud, DENSO will introduce data communication technologies for efficiently collecting image data captured by dashcams. For inside the vehicle, DENSO will demonstrate its next-generation driver status monitor for detecting potential problems and expressions of the driver, and its blockchain application to prevent hacking of vehicle software and data.

DENSO's technologies and products help reduce traffic accidents. Based on these technologies, DENSO will continue to improve mobility for all people around the world.

About DENSO in North America

DENSO is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. With its North American headquarters located in Southfield, Michigan, DENSO employs more than 23,000 people at 28 consolidated subsidiaries and 4 affiliates across the North American region. Of these, 25 are manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs more than 17,000 people in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Iowa, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. DENSO's North American consolidated sales totaled US$10.9 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information, go to www.denso.com/us-ca/en. Connect with DENSO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DENSOinNorthAmerica .

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has more than 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.denso.com, or visit our media website at www.denso.com/global/en/news/media-center/.

SOURCE DENSO

Related Links

http://www.densocorp-na.com

