DENSO to Share Future of Mobility Insights at SAE International's 2019 World Congress Experience

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, will showcase its expertise among industry leaders in the automotive community at SAE International's 2019 World Congress Experience (WCX19) in Detroit, Michigan, at Cobo Center, April 9-11. DENSO's sponsorship and panel participation is part of the company's major focus on key mobility initiatives such as electrification, automated driving and connected cars.

"As a leading automotive supplier committed to a mobility-driven future, we value opportunities to exchange wisdom with others in the field at WCX19, an event which DENSO has proudly sponsored for 19 consecutive years," said Bill Foy, senior vice president of Research and Development at DENSO's North American headquarters. "This is an opportunity for industry leaders to come together and discuss the trends shaping the future of automotive. DENSO is excited to share our latest developments in software solutions and other technologies to take transportation into the future."

This year, Justin McBride, advisor to DENSO's proof of concept team, will participate in a panel discussion focused on advanced in-vehicle Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems, critical as the industry moves toward level 3 and 4 automated vehicle technologies. DENSO is developing voice biometrics technology to help vehicles identify which person in the cabin is speaking and to ignore road noise, electronics and music.

The interior of vehicles continues to transform due to automated driving. For example, DENSO recently joined the Digital Olfaction Automotive Consortium (DOAC) as a founding member to set the standard for odor measurement.

Over 10,000 technical experts and business leaders will be attending WCX19 to learn about the evolution of the automotive industry and emerging technologies such as connectivity to automated vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and more. WCX19 also aims to help individuals workshop their skills and provides networking experiences essential for professional development.

Panel Session:

C2C Roundtable: What is the Future Vision of a Vehicle's Interior and the Technology to Deliver Upon This Digital Environment?

Wednesday, April 10, 3:30 p.m.

Room The Exchange - Exhibit Floor

Justin McBride, advisor to DENSO's proof of concept team, will join a group of panelists to discuss Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems and share what DENSO is doing to meet customer's expectations in this rapidly evolving field.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $48.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 220 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 24,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

