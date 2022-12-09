Dental 3D printing devices market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by 3D Systems Corp and Asiga - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental 3D printing devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,588.84 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 20.5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

The dental 3D printing devices market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

3D Systems Corp

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Carbon Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Desktop Metal Inc.

DWS Srl

EOS GmbH

Formlabs Inc

General Electric Co.

Institut Straumann AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Prodways Group

Rapid Shape GmbH

Renishaw Plc

Roland DG Corp.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of dental 3D printing devices market

The market is segmented by application (restorative dentistry and orthodontics) and end-user (dental laboratories, dental clinics, and others).

and Based on application, the restorative dentistry segment will account for the largest segment of the market's growth during the forecast period.

the will account for the largest segment of the market's growth during the forecast period. 3D printers can print objects using various materials, including a wide range of metals, ceramics, and resins. Hence, its applications in restorative dentistry are increasing.

are increasing. The use of 3D scanning and 3D printing technologies allows dentists to customize dental implants according to the patients' anatomy, thereby ensuring improved fit and comfort.

Cost efficiency and enhanced productivity are notably driving the dental 3D printing devices market growth

3D printing is useful in small-scale production owing to its cost efficiency. This enables small and medium-sized enterprises to produce highly complex products. 3D printing also increases productivity. The use of 3D modeling in the initial design process results in quicker time-to-market and low product development costs. In addition, 3D printing facilitates same-day dental solutions. 3D printing also enables manufacturing on demand, which is another factor contributing to enhanced productivity. This reduces inventory costs and also enables manufacturers to create tailored devices.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021) and historic industry size

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the improved healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption of dental 3D printing medical devices in healthcare facilities, and the presence of established vendors . Moreover, several professional societies in the region advocate the use of 3D printing technologies for medical and dental applications. The US and Canada are the key markets in North America .

is estimated to contribute Growth will be driven by the . Moreover, several professional societies in the region advocate the use of 3D printing technologies for medical and dental applications. The are the key markets in . The outbreak of COVID-19 decreased the demand for dental 3D printing devices in North America . However, most dental clinics and hospitals reopened in 2021 due to large-scale vaccinations. This, in turn, will drive the demand for dental 3D printing devices from dental clinics and hospitals in the region during the forecast period.

Related reports -

Dental cements market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 374.94 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.33%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (permanent cements and temporary cements) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report

3D dental scanners market by product, type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 689.59 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.43%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The increasing affordability is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report

What are the key data covered in this dental 3D printing devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental 3D printing devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dental 3D printing devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dental 3D printing devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental 3D printing devices market vendors

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,588.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp, Asiga, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Carbon Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., DWS Srl, EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc, General Electric Co., Institut Straumann AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Prodways Group, Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Browse for Technavio's heath care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dental 3D printing devices market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Restorative dentistry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Orthodontics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3D Systems Corp

12.4 Asiga

12.5 BEGO GmbH and Co. KG

12.6 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

12.7 Desktop Metal Inc.

12.8 DWS Srl

12.9 Formlabs Inc

12.10 General Electric Co.

12.11 Institut Straumann AG

12.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

12.13 Planmeca Oy

12.14 Renishaw Plc

12.15 Roland DG Corp.

12.16 SLM Solutions Group AG

12.17 Stratasys Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

