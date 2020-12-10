Dental AI Council Opens Membership to Advance AI-Focused Mission

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental AI Council (DAIC), a non-profit devoted to defining the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in dentistry through research and education, today announced that it is welcoming new members to join the organization and contribute to its mission. The DAIC was established in September by 15 prominent dental industry figures to serve as an independent source of scientifically-validated information and insight regarding the nature of AI and its role in elevating the quality and accessibility of dental healthcare around the world.

With its membership offering launch, the DAIC aims to build a premier community for individuals to share and advance ideas and support inquiry around AI and its various applications in dentistry––something that the industry currently lacks.

"In welcoming new members, we're creating an essential forum for exchange of insight and expertise," said Steve Bilt, DAIC founding member and CEO of Smile Brands. "We need as many voices as possible both contributing to the conversation around AI and dentistry and speaking publicly and authoritatively about it. That's how we'll amplify AI's impact and ensure its efficacy."

In recent years, AI has taken an increasingly prominent role in almost every industry, including healthcare. While dentistry is no exception, the field has been slower to adopt the technology, particularly in the patient-facing arena. By encouraging engagement with AI through community discourse, the DAIC hopes to accelerate that process. If successful, the organization expects to see AI delivering profound benefits to dentistry in the fairly near term.

The nature of that impact is described in several pieces published on the DAIC's blog, but founding member Lou Azzara, CEO of Dental Services Group Laboratory, sums it up succinctly: "AI presents opportunities for improvement in patient care that only a few decades ago we never could have imagined."

New DAIC members will join the ranks of an esteemed array of dental minds from leading universities, DSOs, OEMs, PMS providers, insurance carriers, and labs, who share Mr. Azzara's sentiments. In addition to joining dentistry's forward guard, the benefits of DAIC membership include:

Content contribution opportunities

Research proposal and direction opportunities

Early access to DAIC research

DAIC members-exclusive newsletter

Community forum access & networking opportunities with DAIC members

Preferred access to DAIC conferences & events

Membership is open to anyone who wishes to join. To encourage engagement among dentistry's next generation and members of the constituency with the most immediate impact on patient care, the DAIC is offering discounted annual dues for students and dental practitioners. Corporate memberships are also available, which include individual membership for up to three employees, as well as reduced event sponsorship rates and a listing on the DAIC website.

"We have to understand the distinct needs and perspectives of each of the dental industry's constituents," explained DAIC's lead organizer & CEO of dental AI company Pearl, Ophir Tanz. "That's why it is imperative that our members represent the interests of everyone across the industry."

To learn more or to join the DAIC, please visit www.dentalaicouncil.org/membership.

About the Dental AI Council

The Dental AI Council (DAIC) is a non-profit trade organization devoted to helping define the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in dentistry. It brings together leaders from across the dental category to advance research, education and thought leadership on AI and its dental applications. Organized by the AI company Pearl, its members represent every dental industry constituency, including practitioners, DSOs, insurance carriers, OEMs, PMS providers, laboratories, and universities. For more information, visit www.dentalaicouncil.org.

