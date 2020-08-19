Dental Biomaterials Market is projected to reach US$ 1.0 billion by 2026, Increase in the Geriatric Population Globally Drives the Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing awareness about oral regeneration procedures hospitals and dental clinics has spurred the demand for dental biomaterials in dental clinics and hospitals.

Rise in dental tourism and presence of elderly population who are edentulous is spurring revenues in the dental biomaterials market. The use of allografts, xenografts, and synthetic grafts is rising in treating periodontal defects.

TMR analysts project the dental biomaterials market to clock CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Key Findings of Dental Biomaterials Market Report

Among the various product types, bone graft materials is expected to hold the major share throughout the forecast period

Among the various key applications in dental biomaterials market, implantology held a prominent share in 2017

Of the end users, dental clinics segment is expect to contribute considerable share to market growth

Regionally, Europe held the leading market share in 2017

held the leading market share in 2017 The U.S. is a prominent contributor of revenues to global market

Dental Biomaterials Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing patients with periodontal defects is a key trend bolstering the demand for dental biomaterials. According to an estimate, 20% to 50% of the global population across the globe suffer from such defects.

Rise in elderly population has spurred the growth prospects, since a significant proportion of these people are edentulous.

Over the past few years the developed world has seen rising demand for implantology in dental clinics

Developed markets are reaping revenue gains on the back of the patients' demand for innovations in dental bone graft substitutes

Prevalence of oral diseases among young adults has also imparted a robust momentum to opportunities in the dental biomaterials market. These adults are demanding orthodontic procedures for esthetics and facial appearance.

Advancements being made by dental procedures that involve bone grafts are also boosting the market.

Rising uptake of implantology among edentulous population is also boosting the market.

Dental Biomaterials Market: Competitive Landscape Assessment

Top players are leaning on making strategic acquisitions and mergers, and are striving for new product launches to consolidate their shares. They are also eyeing new revenue streams in the emerging market of Asia Pacific. Most key players are aiming for geographic expansion to gain a stronghold in the dental biomaterials market.

Well-entrenched players in the market include Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, and Danaher Corporation.

Dental Biomaterials Market: Regional Landscape

Regionally, Europe was the leading market in 2018. Vast penetration of dental biomaterials in Spain, Italy, and Germany has helped the regional market gain shares over the years.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is a promising regional market with large untapped avenues for manufacturers of dental biomaterials. The rise in edentulous geriatric population has spurred the generation of revenue prospects. In coming years, India and China will add substantial revenue shares.

The Dental Biomaterials Market can be segmented as follows:

Product

Bone Graft Materials

Allografts



Xenografts



Synthetic



Dental Membranes



Soft Tissue Regeneration

Application

Implantology

Periodontology

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

