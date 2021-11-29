Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market to grow by USD 264.60 million | Evolving Opportunities with BioHorizons Inc. & Biomatlante SAS | 17000+ Technavio Reports

37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe. France and Germany are the key markets for dental bone graft substitutes in the region. The rising investment in clinical trials will facilitate the dental bone graft substitutes market growth in Europe. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, competitive intelligence, and regional opportunities in store for vendors.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing incidence of oral diseases and the rising edentulous population will drive the growth of the Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market. However, the high cost of dental bone graft procedures might hamper the market growth. The dental bone graft substitutes market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The dental bone graft substitutes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are BioHorizons Inc., Biomatlante SAS, Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Exactech Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Medtronic Plc, RTI Surgical Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

BioHorizons Inc. - The company offers dental bone graft substitutes that form an osteoconductive scaffold for volume enhancement and effective site development to place dental and other bone implants, under the brand name of MinerOss and Grafton .

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the dental bone graft substitutes market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified as dental clinics and hospitals. The dental bone graft substitutes market share growth by the Dental clinic's segment has been significant

has been significant By Type, the market is classified as xenografts, allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and DBM

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , Asia , and ROW. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 264.60 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, France, Japan, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BioHorizons Inc., Biomatlante SAS, Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Exactech Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Medtronic Plc, RTI Surgical Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

