Dental Bone Void Filler Market Size Worth $127.0 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental bone void filler market size is expected to reach USD 127.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributable to the biological performance of materials, such as calcium phosphate-based bone substitutes that are biocompatible, have good volume maintenance over time, and are bioabsorbable. Dental professionals are at risk of contracting COVID-19 infection due to proximity with patients during the dental procedures. This factor has created fear among the dental professionals leading to reduced patient intake, which can, in turn, hamper the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

Technological advancements are expected to propel market growth. For instance, a three-dimensional scaffold supports new tissue growth of a Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) that has osteoinductive qualities

DBM provides a framework for matrix and cell protein adhesion and contains osteogenic substances that help induce new bone growth. Thus, 3D technology increases the demand for DBM, thus propelling the market growth.

The DBM segment accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 25% in 2020 owing to growing technological advancements in the medical-dental field

North America contributed for the second-largest share of around 38.0% owing to the high healthcare expenditure

In addition, the presence of key companies and well-established reimbursement policies will boost the regional market growth

Bone grafting is being widely practiced in dentistry as poor fixation and loosening of dental implants are common complications. Thus, void fillers are used to minimize these complications and facilitate cellular growth & targeted high-quality bone formation, as well as increase the contact interface with the graft. This results in stabilization and better fixation of dental implants. Such benefits are expected to boost market growth.

The global market is also driven by the availability of advanced materials, such as hydroxyapatite. For instance, Osbone, hydroxyapatite, is a graft material indicated for augmentation of the atrophied alveolar ridge and filling bone defects. The benefit of Osbone includes a minimal residual risk of allergic and infections reactions., which, in turn, ensures long-term and fast stability of the scaffolding for bone generation. Such advantages increase the demand for the product thus boosting the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental bone void filler market on the basis of material type and region:

Dental Bone Void Fillers Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Tricalcium Phosphate Ceramics



Biphasic Calcium Phosphate Ceramics



Calcium Phosphate Cements



Calcium Sulfates



Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)



Others

Dental Bone Void Fillers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Dental Bone Void Filler Market

Curasan, Inc.

Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corp.

Medtronic

GRAFTYS

DePuy Synthes Companies

Stryker

