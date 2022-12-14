Dental CAD-CAM market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global dental CAD-CAM market size is projected to grow by USD 921.8 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental CAD-CAM Market 2023-2027

Global dental CAD-CAM market- Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global dental CAD-CAM market as a part of the healthcare technology segment, which, in turn, is a part of the global healthcare market. The market includes the revenue generated from the sales of healthcare applications and IT systems; Internet-based healthcare tools (such as monitoring devices); and IT consulting services to clinics, hospitals, or businesses operating primarily in the healthcare sector.

Technavio calculates the global healthcare market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare technology players, and life sciences tools and services.

Global dental CAD-CAM market - Five Forces

The global dental CAD-CAM market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global dental CAD-CAM market– Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global dental CAD-CAM market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product, end-user and geography.

Global increment in the number of people without teeth, the prevalence of dental caries among all age groups, public awareness of the value of oral health, and the desire for specialized treatments that can be delivered in a short amount of time will all contribute to the market's expansion. The growing number of dental service organizations (DSOs) strengthens this market sector even more. This market sector will be further stimulated by the increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global dental CAD-CAM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global dental CAD-CAM market.

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The factors influencing the market expansion in North America include an advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high level of patient awareness, a solid and trustworthy reimbursement system, and a high prevalence of dental caries in nations like the US and Canada .

Global dental CAD-CAM market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries is the key factor driving the growth of global dental computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM).

The global cosmetic dentistry market is projected to expand due to the rising demand for tooth whitening, veneers, inlays, onlays, crowns, and bonding that are made of natural-looking materials. Additionally, consumers in developing nations have seen an increase in disposable money, which has lowered the cost of CAD-CAM-assisted dental operations.

Furthermore, dental businesses are growing their clientele by promoting their goods and services. The need for dental cosmetic procedures has been driven by a combination of these factors, which are fueling the dental CAD-CAM market during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions will fuel the global dental CAD-CAM market growth.

In order to quickly capture impressions of teeth, dentists have started using highly advanced intraoral scanners. These impressions are sent to the laboratory for milling and cutting purposes.

Since there are numerous intra-oral scanners on the market, scanner manufacturers offer open-architecture software so that customers can choose the milling centers they want. Therefore, expanding the adoption of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions will benefit the market throughout the anticipated period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high maintenance and implementation cost for CAD-CAM systems is a major challenge to the global dental CAD-CAM market growth .

. Dental labs and clinics need to make a large investment to establish dental CAD-CAM systems and related accessories. Additionally, these systems need routine maintenance, which dramatically raises the overall cost of ownership. The high price of CAD-CAM systems and software is a significant element that restricts the market's expansion.

What are the key data covered in this dental CAD-CAM market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental CAD-CAM market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dental CAD-CAM market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dental CAD-CAM market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental CAD-CAM market vendors

Dental CAD-CAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 921.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Carestream Dental LLC, Cimsystem Srl, Danaher Corp., Datron AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., EGS Srl, Hexagon AB, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jensen Dental, Kelkar Dynamics LLP, Planmeca Oy, Roland DGA Corp., Schutz Dental GmbH, Yenadent Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Zirkonzahn Srl Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

