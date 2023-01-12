Dental Care Program in Minnesota Receives Telehealth Innovation Award for Triaging Pediatric Special Needs Populations with Teledentistry

METUCHEN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, LLC, an industry leader in teledentistry solutions and digital imaging devices , recognized Apple Tree Dental as a telehealth pioneer in dentistry at its fifth annual Teledentistry Innovation Awards ("The Tellies") held November 28, 2022, in New York City.

MouthWatch launched The Tellies in 2018 to help drive visibility for individuals and organizations positively impacting the communities they serve by successfully implementing teledentistry as part of their patient care model.

Heather Luebben, ADT, and Natalie Olsen, DA, accept the 2022 Tellie Award from MouthWatch founder and CEO, Brant Herman, for their incorporation of teledentistry in their eight Centers for Dental Health and service to children with special needs. While Apple Tree Dental has used the virtual dental care approach for more than 18 years, they've continued to explore new and innovative ways to triage urgent dental concerns and provide services to children with special needs such as autism, developmental delays, and rare genetic conditions.

Heather Luebben, ADT, and Natalie Olsen, DA, of Apple Tree Dental , accepted the 2022 Tellie in the Dental Organization category for the organization's incorporation of teledentistry in their eight Centers for Dental Health and dental care to children with special needs.

"Apple Tree Dental and its team of committed providers and staff have been at the forefront of innovation since their formation, with TeleDent now a part of their approach to expanding access to care. The inspiring team at Apple Tree Dental is creating a model for the future of care delivery and we congratulate them on all of their accomplishments and ongoing efforts," said MouthWatch Founder and CEO, Brant Herman.

Apple Tree Dental has made teledentistry an integral part of their dental services to underserved areas in North Dakota and Minnesota. Their incorporation of teledentistry played a crucial role in their mid-pandemic projects that targeted triaging urgent dental concerns and providing services to children with special needs including autism, developmental delays, and rare genetic conditions that typical dental offices are not comfortable treating.

Virtual consultations were crucial to the success of their projects, as Apple Tree Dental recorded increases in pediatric patients seen, reduced wait time for appointments, and more productive in-clinic time. In-office visits were also more accessible to both patients and parents, saving them time, money, missed work time, and the need to arrange for childcare.

The 2022 Tellies recognized innovators in the following categories:

Dentists and Specialists

Dental Hygienists

Oral Health Programs

Educational Institutions

Dental Organizations

Additional 2022 Teledentistry Innovation Award winners included Dr. Jin Xiao, Tiffany Grant, the Fones School of Dental Hygiene, and Floss and Gloss. To learn more about the 2022 Tellie Award winners, visit the Teledentistry Innovation Awards website .

About MouthWatch, LLC:

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch, LLC is a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions and intraoral imaging devices. The company is dedicated to finding new ways to constantly improve the dental health experience for both patients and providers.

In recent years, the company received the following significant awards and accolades: The 2020 and 2021 Cellerant Best of Class Award for TeleDent™, the provider-focused, patient-friendly teledentistry platform. In 2021 and 2022, TeleDent also won Dentistry Today's Top 100 Products, Reader's Choice Top 25, Top Aesthetic and Restorative Products, and Top Innovative Products awards. The MouthWatch Intraoral Camera won Dentaltown Magazine's Dental Townie Choice Award™ in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The company was also recognized as NJBIZ's 1-50 Employees Business of the Year and Inc. Magazine's 5000-Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Technology Innovators Media Group recognized MouthWatch Founder and CEO Brant Herman as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs.

For more information, visit www.MouthWatch.com .

Media Contact

Michael Ventriello

Tel. 732-458-3497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MouthWatch, LLC