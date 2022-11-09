Dental Cleansing Tablet Market to grow by USD 385.48 Mn; Offline segment to account for largest market share - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Dental Cleansing Tablet Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow bu USD 385.48 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Cleansing Tablet Market 2022-2026

Dental Cleansing Tablet Market 2022-2026: Scope

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report covers the following areas:

Dental Cleansing Tablet Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The offline distribution channel includes hypermarkets and supermarkets, department stores, and drug stores and pharmacies. The expansion of business activities and a rise in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs of major retailers boosted the sales in these retail formats and significantly contributed to market growth. The popularity of these retail formats helps dental cleansing tablet manufacturers expand their customer base through attractive discounts and offers.

Product

Denture Cleansing Tablet



Toothpaste Tablet

The denture cleansing tablet segment was the largest segment in the global dental cleansing tablet market in 2021. Denture cleansing tablets are used to clean dentures. The segment is driven by the introduction of various types of denture cleaners such as pastes, solutions, wipes, and tablets by vendors.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

33% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to an increase in the number of people using dentures. In 2020, more than 64.5% of the population in the US were edentulous, which propelled the demand for dentures and, thus, denture cleansing tablets. The increase in the population aged 65 years and above in the US is also boosting the demand for dentures, which will foster the growth of the regional market.

Dental Cleansing Tablet Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, the dental cleansing tablet market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archtek Inc., ChildLife, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Denttabs innovative Zahnpflegegesellschaft GmbH, Georganics Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henry Schein Inc., Humble Group AB, Johnson and Johnson, Litesmith, Lush Retail Ltd., Nelson Naturals Inc., Novalab Inc., PARLA, Pearlie White, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and The Kind Lab.

Factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension, the growing demand for removable partial dentures, and the increasing demand for secondary oral hygiene products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dental Cleansing Tablet Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental cleansing tablet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dental cleansing tablet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental cleansing tablet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental cleansing tablet market vendors

Dental Cleansing Tablet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 385.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archtek Inc., ChildLife, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Denttabs innovative Zahnpflegegesellschaft GmbH, Georganics Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henry Schein Inc., Humble Group AB, Johnson and Johnson, Litesmith, Lush Retail Ltd., Nelson Naturals Inc., Novalab Inc., PARLA, Pearlie White, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and The Kind Lab Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

