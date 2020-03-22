Dental Equipment & Consumables Market to Hit USD 35 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on dental equipment & consumables market which estimates the global market valuation for dental equipment & consumables will cross US$ 35 billion by 2026. Rise in medical tourism and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry will drive dental equipment & consumables market growth.

Rising geriatric population base with a surging number of oral disorders is anticipated to boost the dental equipment and consumables market size during the analysis period. According to the World Population Ageing, in 2017, there was nearly 382 million older-age population globally. Also, the number is expected to double by reaching nearly 2.1 billion by 2050. The elderly population base is prone to dental disorders due to lack of vitamin deficiency, which ultimately fosters demand for dental equipment and consumables. Furthermore, dental complications are amongst the most common wellbeing issues experienced by elderly adults. The above-mentioned factors thereby drive industry growth.

Technological advancements in CAD/CAM market will offer lucrative opportunities for business expansion in the foreseeable future. CAD/CAM technologies are used for developing bridges, crowns, dentures and fabricated abutments used in dental restoration procedures. These technologies have several advantages including digital impressions, digital models as well as virtual articulators. Additionally, these technologies provide enhanced patient comfort with reduced treatment time and are effective for better patient care, thus drives the demand for dental equipment.

Consumables segment will witness around 5% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of dental procedures will stimulate the overall market progression coupled with increasing usage of dental prosthetic products. Consumables are affordable and readily available that further surges the segmental demand. Furthermore, dental consumables are a set of various dental products that are used in the treatment of tooth restoration, dental impairments and treatment associated with gingival tissues. Continuous advances and growing awareness regarding oral and dental treatment will drive industry growth over the forecast period.

The hospitals segment accounted for over 22% revenue share in 2019 owing to growing demand for dental equipment and consumables in hospitals. Increasing demand is contributed by advanced healthcare facilities with innovative dental and medical equipment coupled with increasing cases of dental disorder procedures worldwide. Moreover, availability of advanced technologies such as lasers, CAD/CAM technology and dental X-rays, especially in developed countries will further boost segmental growth.

According to this GMI report, the U.S. dental equipment & consumables market is poised to witness around 4% CAGR during the analysis period. Rising number of patients with dental disorders and increasing spending on cosmetic surgeries will foster the industry growth of the country. Moreover, presence of prominent business players in the North America region coupled with surged spending on dental care fosters business expansion.

Some major findings of the dental equipment & consumables market report include:

Increasing occurrence of oral health problems as well as dental disorders will drive the adoption of dental equipment & consumables in developed and developing nations.



Technological advancements will offer various lucrative growth opportunities.



Rising elderly population base coupled with surging demand for the cosmetic industry will significantly raise dental equipment & consumables business progression.

Some of the notable market players operating in the dental devices and consumables include Danaher, BioLase, Dentsply Sirona, A-Dec, GC Orthodontics America, Midmark, Carestream Health, Acteon, Planmeca OY and VATECH. The industry players operating in dental equipment & consumables industry are implementing various strategies including product innovations as well as partnerships to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in March 2018, Dentsply Sirona and North American Dental Group entered into a strategic partnership. This partnership enhanced the product base and helped in increasing its total business revenue share.

