Dental Equipment Market -- North America to occupy 42% market share

The global dental equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and local vendors. Key vendors mainly focus on developing a comprehensive range of advanced dental equipment. They cater to the growing demand from end-users such as dental hospitals and dental clinics. Prominent vendors in the market are competing based on brand, quality, and price. The market is observing collaborations and tie-ups of these vendors with dental clinics and practitioners. These collaborations help them promote their products in exhibitions, conferences, and webinars.

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of dental equipment might hamper the market growth. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., A-Dec Inc., BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG are identified as some of the major market participants.

The global dental equipment market is segmented as below:

Product

Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment



Dental Consumables



Dental Laser

The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

North America held the largest share of the market and the region is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The US is the key market for dental equipment in North America. The increasing number of dentists is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dental equipment market report covers the following areas:

Dental Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dental equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental equipment market vendors

Dental Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., A-Dec Inc., BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Dental diagnostics and surgical equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dental consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dental laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

A-Dec Inc.

BIOLASE Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

GC Corp.

Patterson Companies Inc.

Planmeca Group

Straumann Holding AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

