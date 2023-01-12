Dental Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 11.59 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental equipment market size reached USD 6.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in prevalence of dental disorders, rising medical tourism, and technological advancements in dental equipment are some key factors driving dental equipment market revenue growth. Gum disease is a major issue in the United States, and it is frequently ignored. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately half of individuals in the United States aged 30 and above have gum disease.

The likelihood of getting this ailment rises with age. It is more frequent in males than in women, causes more health risks to low-income people, particularly those living below the poverty line, and affects current smokers more than non-smokers or past smokers. In addition, prevalence of oral cancers also contributes to the market expansion. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, the global incidence of lip and oral cavity cancer is expected to be 377,713 new cases and 177,757 deaths. Oral cancer is more frequent in men and older persons is more lethal in men than in women and are significantly influenced by socioeconomic factors.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1538

Drivers:

Increasing demand for medical tourism is leading to an increase in global demand for dental equipment. In 2021, 630,000 foreign health tourists visited Dubai, according to data issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) during the current Arab Travel Market in Dubai. Dermatology (43%), dentistry (18%), and gynecology (16%) were the three medical disciplines that drew the most health tourists. The top three regions attracting dental health tourists were the Arab and GCC region (45%), Asia (28%), and Europe (15%). The expenditure of international patients was approximately USD 198 million. Several governments are promoting medical tourism to provide advanced and cost-effective treatments.

For instance, on September 2022, The Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) redesigned Medical Korea's official website, which now includes information on using Korean medical services. It also provides useful information for visitors to Korea, such as medical visa kinds, visa processes, and tax refunds for cosmetic surgery. It also includes health suggestions for serious disorders including cerebral infarction, breast cancer, and respiratory ailments, as well as everyday activities to boost immunity and focus.

Restraints:

There are some issues and difficulties facing the dental equipment market. One of the significant challenges hindering the growth of the market is the high costs of dental imaging procedures. Dental imaging uses software for viewing the inner side of the teeth. Several factors are considered while selecting software, but the main factor is the cost. On-premise imaging solutions don't have ongoing monthly fees; instead, they need a one-time license payment. Software licensing prices can go up to an average of USD 4,000 depending on the imaging brand. It's crucial to remember that this fee only covers the primary software license. The cost of additional workstations is charged individually. Several image solutions are deemed free when packaged with a hardware purchase.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1538

Growth Projections:

The dental equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 6.20 Billion in 2021 to USD 11.59 Billion in 2030. Research and development of dental equipment are expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The dental equipment market is undergoing gradual changes during the forecast period. The development of laser technology has sparked a fascinating trend in the dentistry sector. It can be used for bleaching teeth, eliminating lesions and dental decay, changing gum form, cleaning out root canals, and a variety of other things. Additionally, a growing inclination for beautiful and flawless teeth and an increased focus on dental tourism have made cosmetic dentistry one of the burgeoning businesses that are gaining appeal. The availability of new technology for performing root canal therapy (RCT) such as laser-assisted RCT. It has the ability to reach the deepest pockets and target bacteria areas with greater accuracy. This helps in preserving healthier tooth structure and ensuring it is completely disinfected.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Carestream Health, Patterson Companies, Inc., Planmeca OY, and Bien-Air Medical Technologies.

On April 2022 , Carestream Dental is expanding the pool of dentists who are familiar with CBCT imaging and providing more alternatives for current CS 8200 3D customers by releasing the Neo Edition of the CS 8200 3D Family. The CS 8200 3D's Neo Edition, which comes with an optional Scan Ceph module, is an upgrade of the original model that makes it easier to operate, enhances the clinical environment, and results in improved patient outcomes.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-equipment-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 6.20 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 7.1 % Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 11.59 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, treatment, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Carestream Health, Patterson Companies, Inc., Planmeca OY, and Bien-Air Medical Technologies Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1538

Emergen Research has segmented dental equipment market on the basis of basis of product, treatment, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

General and Diagnostics Equipment



Dental Consumables



Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Orthodontic



Endodontic



Periodontics



Prosthodontic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Hospitals and clinics



Dental Academic and Research Institutes



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U. K .

K



Italy





Spain





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM

LATAM

Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Perimeter Defense System Market, By Type (Infrared Contrast, Laser Beam, Electric Fence, Microwave Contrast, Leaky Cable, Tension Fence, and Vibration Cable), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Electrocardiogram Cables and Lead Wires Market, By Product Type, By Material Type, By Usability Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Technology Type, By Animal Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market, By Product (Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, and Others), By Procedure (Biliary Dilation and Pancreatic Duct Stenting), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Failure Analysis Market, By Equipment (Optical Microscope, SEM, TEM, SPM, FIB System, Dual Beam System, Others), By Technology (EDX, SIMS, BIM, RIE, Others), By Application (Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial Science, Material Science, Bioscience), By Region Forecast to 2030

Stentless Bioprostheses Market By Type (Xenograft, Allograft and Autograft), By Application (Aortic, Bicuspid, Tricuspid, Pulmonary and Endobronchial), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Turret System Market, By Platform (Land, Airborne, and Naval), By Type (Manned and Unmanned), By Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, and Stabilization Unit), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Natural Language Processing Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Type (Rule-Based, Statistical, and Hybrid), By Application, By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-dental-equipment-market

Trending Titles Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market | Soft Tissue Repair Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research