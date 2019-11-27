Dental Fillings Market Size Worth $9.08 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Nov 27, 2019, 05:35 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental fillings market size is projected to reach USD 9.08 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Growing patient awareness regarding the severity of dental diseases and the rising number of professional dental surgeons across the globe are some of the major market drivers. According to the America Dental Association, about 195,722 dentists were practicing in U.S. in 2015, this number is expected to grow by 7.9% by 2035.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Direct filling segment is expected to hold the leading market share over the forecast period, owing to quick placement nature of the procedure
- Indirect filling segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for veneers and dentures
- Europe dominated the dental fillings market in 2018, owing to high prevalence of dental caries and gum diseases in the region
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow lucratively over the forecast period owing to increasing patient pool, especially in developing countries
- Few of the key market players include SDI Limited, Coltene Whaledent, Dentsply Sirona, GC America, DenMat Holdings, Kettenbach, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik, Kerr Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental, and Pentron Clinical Technologies
Rising efforts for developing new tooth filling materials and techniques is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the market. Scientists have discovered a drug called Tideglusib, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. This drug stimulates stem cells at the source of new dentine and promotes natural teeth regrowth mechanism. It can allow repair the tooth cavity. Such research activities are anticipated to drive the growth of the dental fillings market in the forthcoming years.
Rising awareness and ban by the EU governments on the use mercury in dental fillings is expected to hinder the market growth. The dental amalgam is proved unsafe, especially for children and pregnant women as it is 50% mercury. If digested, it can damage cardiovascular, renal, and nervous system. Hence, the material is banned in Europe. Nonetheless, growing use of alternatives, such as porcelain, gold, and composite resins is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market in near future.
Dentistry is expected to play a major role in medical tourism in countries like India. Dental services are economically priced in these countries as compared to the developed nations. The growing medical tourism market in other emerging countries of Asia Pacific like Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia is expected to drive the demand for dental filling in the forthcoming years.
Grand View Research has segmented the global dental fillings market based on fillings type and region:
- Dental Filling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Direct
- Amalgam
- Composites
- Glass Ionomer
- Other Direct Fillings
- Indirect
- All ceramic
- Metal-Ceramic
- Metal Alloys
- Other Indirect Fillings
- Dental Filling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
