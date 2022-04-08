Dental Imaging Market to Reach Size of USD 3817.9 Million by 2028 at CAGR of 7.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dental Imaging market is segmented by Type (Extraoral Imaging, Intraoral Imaging) and by Application (Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, Forensic Laboratories) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Device Equipment Category.

The global Dental Imaging market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2425.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3817.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022-22.

Major factors driving the growth of the Dental Imaging market are:

Major factors driving the growth of the Dental Imaging market include increasing affordability of imaging systems, and the need for rapid and accurate diagnosis, increased tooth decay in the population and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Furthermore, the dental imaging market is expected to grow as a result of digital and technological advancements. Digital imaging makes image storage, retrieval, and manipulation much easier, resulting in less time spent. Dental imaging aids dentists in developing a thorough, well-informed diagnosis and treatment plan that is tailored to your specific needs. This factor is expected to keep the market moving forward.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DENTAL IMAGING MARKET

Dental caries, also known as tooth decay or periodontal disease, is the most common chronic disease in the world and a major global public health challenge, but it affects people of all ages and stages of life. This, in turn, is expected to propel the dental imaging market forward. Delta imaging techniques enable dentists to detect cavities, examine the health of the tooth root and surrounding bone, assess the status of developing teeth, and track the overall health of the teeth.

Cosmetic dentistry is becoming increasingly popular, owing to increased awareness of cosmetic techniques and procedures, as well as increased disposable income. This, in turn, is expected to propel the dental imaging market forward during the forecast period.

Over the last three decades, dentistry has seen tremendous advancements in all of its branches. As a result of these advancements, more precise diagnostic tools, particularly imaging methods, have become necessary. Advanced imaging techniques such as computed tomography, cone beam computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound have all found a place in modern dentistry, in addition to simple intra-oral periapical X-rays. The transition from analog to digital radiography has simplified and accelerated the process while also facilitating image storage, manipulation (brightness/contrast, image cropping, etc.), and retrieval. This factor is expected to boost the dental imaging market's growth even more.

Digital X-rays, both intraoral and extraoral, are rapidly gaining market share and displacing analog systems. When it comes to operating X-ray systems, digital technology provides dental practitioners with numerous technological and operational efficiencies. Dentists can quickly upload and manipulate X-ray images using imaging software thanks to digital technology. This enables dentists to examine enhanced X-ray images and make more precise diagnoses. Similarly, dentists are able to save more time between patients, resulting in a higher patient turnover.

Furthermore, switching to digital technology reduces the amount of radiation that patients are exposed to. These factors are expected to further drive the dental imaging market growth.

DENTAL IMAGING MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS:

Dental Clinics are expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this end-user segment can be attributed to the rising affordability of advanced dental imaging systems, growing patient awareness, and the increasing need for rapid and accurate patient diagnosis and treatment planning.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative market. This is due to a large number of players in the dental imaging market, rising patient awareness, and dentists' increasing adoption of technically advanced imaging systems.

By Companies

Danaher Corporation

Carestream Health(Subsidiary Of Onex Corporation)

Planmeca Oy

Sirona Dental Systems

Dentsply International

Flow Dental Corporation

Led Medical Diagnostic

Midmark Corporation

The Yoshida Dental Mfg.

Vatech Co. Ltd.

