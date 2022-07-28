Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market to Record a CAGR of 7.54%, Increasing Prevalence of Dental Diseases to Drive Growth - Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Technavio offers information about the current global market scenario as well as the

market landscape. Download a Sample Report

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market: Trend

Technological advances are a trend in the market. Some of these advances include the development of next-generation dental implant abutment systems. For instance, in June 2019, Nobel Biocare Services launched Xeal abutment surface and TiUltra implant surface, which provide enhanced early tissue integration and long-term tissue stability through the Mucointegration concept. Moreover, rapid advances in 3D printed technology have led to the development of customized and biocompatible 3D-printed dental implant abutment systems. For instance, in February 2022, Byrnes Dental Lab implemented an automated post-printing solution. Such advances will fuel the demand for dental implant abutment systems.

Find out which trends will impact the future of the dental implants market. View our

Sample Report

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the dental implant abutment systems market by product (stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems and custom abutment systems), technology (pre-mill and CAD/CAM), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America will contribute 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, the growing popularity of dental procedures, the rising awareness and concerns about oral health, and the growing adoption of CAD/CAM technology. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the market growth in other regions. The US is a key country for the dental implant abutment systems market in North America. The high prevalence of dental diseases requiring dental implants is likely to drive the growth of the market focus in the US. For instance, in the US, 63% of adults visited dentists in 2020.

The stock/prefabricated abutment systems segment by technology will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. These systems are less expensive and easy to use. They have advanced mechanical properties and provide significant biocompatibility. Such factors are driving the growth of this segment.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report

Related Reports

Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dental Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 604.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adamas Implants Ltd., Argen Corp., Arum Europe GmbH, Bio3 Implants GmbH, Bioconcept Co. Ltd., Bone System Srl, BTI Biotechnology Institute S.L., Cendres Metaux Management SA, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., DESS Dental Smart Solutions, Ditron Dental, Dyna Dental Engineering B.V., Dynamic Abutment Solutions, Straumann Holding AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG., ZEST Anchors LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Custom abutment systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Custom abutment systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Custom abutment systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Custom abutment systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Custom abutment systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 Pre-mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Pre-mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pre-mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Pre-mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pre-mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 CAD /CAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

/CAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on CAD/CAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on CAD/CAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on CAD/CAM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on CAD/CAM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 93: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 94: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 95: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 96: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 97: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 98: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Adamas Implants Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Adamas Implants Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Adamas Implants Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Adamas Implants Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Argen Corp.

Exhibit 102: Argen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Argen Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Argen Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 Bio3 Implants GmbH

Exhibit 105: Bio3 Implants GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 106: Bio3 Implants GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Bio3 Implants GmbH - Key offerings

11.6 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 108: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Exhibit 113: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Dynamic Abutment Solutions

Exhibit 118: Dynamic Abutment Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 119: Dynamic Abutment Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Dynamic Abutment Solutions - Key offerings

11.9 Straumann Holding AG

Exhibit 121: Straumann Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Straumann Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Straumann Holding AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: Straumann Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Straumann Holding AG - Segment focus

11.10 Nobel Biocare Services AG.

Exhibit 126: Nobel Biocare Services AG. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Nobel Biocare Services AG. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Nobel Biocare Services AG. - Key offerings

11.11 ZEST Anchors LLC

Exhibit 129: ZEST Anchors LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: ZEST Anchors LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: ZEST Anchors LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 132: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio