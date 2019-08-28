Dental Implant Conference to highlight latest in reconstruction advances

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental implants offer patients a long-term solution to missing teeth, and new advances in implant materials and procedures are discovered every year. Highlighting these innovations, the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) will host the Dental Implant Conference from Dec. 5-7 at Sheraton Grand Chicago in Chicago, Ill.

The premier dental implant educational event in the United States, the annual conference presents the latest research in the field. More than 1,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons, their staff and restorative dentists will attend sessions on topics such as prosthetic designs, patient expectations and robotic surgery.

Features of the preconference and general sessions include:

Two full days of expert-led presentations during general sessions focusing on reconstruction of hard- and soft-tissue defects in the anterior maxilla, material and restorative methods for reconstruction, case discussions as well as experience in the trenches. Topics will include cementless restorations, peri-implant disease and bioengineering.

The preconference program will feature three hands-on sessions covering soft- and hard-tissue grafting and digital scanner use and sessions on augmenting the narrow ridge, preventing bone-grafting complications and managing soft- and hard-tissue defects.

In addition, more than 100 companies will show off the latest products and services for dental implant practices in the Exhibit Hall at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

"The entire dental implant team will discover the latest in research and developments from a renowned faculty of experts at the Dental Implant Conference," said AAOMS President A. Thomas Indresano, DMD, FACS. "The conference has showcased dental implant innovations for more than 25 years, and we are excited to learn what advances are in store for attendees this year."

Registration is open to AAOMS members, OMS residents, referring dentists and the media. Visit AAOMS.org/DIC for additional information.

