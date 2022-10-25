Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market worth $14.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2027 from USD 9.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in the dental implants and prosthetics market is primarily due to the development of technologically advanced solutions, changing lifestyles and unhealthy food habits, and growing consumer awareness and rising focus on aesthetics. The dental industry has evolved over the years with the development of new dental materials. Patient compliance has concurrently increased, with a sharp rise in the demand for minimally invasive procedures. Adhesive dentistry is an area that has gained attention—this uses composite materials to improve aesthetics and strengthen teeth with minimal damage to tooth structures. As a result, the number of people opting for such procedures has increased.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=695

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

405 - Tables

52 - Figures

332 - Pages

Based on design, tapered dental implants commanded a larger share in the dental implants market

Based on design, the dental implants market is segmented into tapered dental implants and parallel-walled dental implants. In 2021, tapered dental implants commanded a larger share in the dental implants market. The segment's large share is due to the greater demand for bone-level tapered dental implants, which are cost effective, offer improved primary stability in the soft bone, enable less time-consuming one-stage implant procedures, and provide patients an immediate restoration solution.

Based on material, PFM accounted for the largest share in the dental prosthetics market

Based on material, the dental bridges and crowns market is segmented into PFM, all-ceramics, and metal. PFM accounted for the largest share in the dental prosthetics market in 2021. The segment's large share is due to the high strength and stability (due to the underlying metal), lower cost (as compared to gold-based crowns and bridges), and desired aesthetics.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=695

Based on type of facility, hospitals and clinics held the largest dental implants and prosthetics market share

Based on the type of facility, the dental implants and prosthetics market is broadly segmented into hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other facilities. Hospitals and clinics held the largest dental implants and prosthetics market share in 2021. The large share and high growth of the hospitals and clinics segment is due to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals, and a rising number of group dental practices in developed countries.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on geography, the dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the Asia Pacific market is due to the rapidly increasing geriatric population and medical tourism.

Key players in the dental implants and prosthetics market

The prominent players in the dental implants and prosthetics market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation) (US), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bicon, LLC (US), Adin Dental Implant Systems (Israel), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), Septodont Holding (France), Southern Implants (South Africa), Keystone Dental Inc (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ultradent Products Inc(US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (US), Shofu Inc (Japan), Bisco Inc. (US), Dental Technologies (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=695

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:



Dental Consumables Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Oral Care Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Orthodontic Supplies Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Cosmetic Dentistry Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Endodontics Market - Global Forecasts to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dental-implants-prosthetics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dental-implants-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets