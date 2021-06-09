Dental Implants Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio
Avinent Implant System S.LU., Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd. and Dentatus AB will emerge as major dental implants market participants during 2021-2025
Jun 09, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental implants market is expected to grow by USD 1.34 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the dental implants market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The dental implants market will witness Positive impact during the forecast period amid the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Dental Implants Market Participants:
Avinent Implant System S.LU.
Avinent Implant System S.LU. operates its business under segments- Implant System, Cad Cam, and Digital Health. The company offers CORAL, which is an implant system developed with BIOMIMETIC ADVANCED SURFACE, primarily for aesthetic dental procedures.
Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.
Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd. operates its business under segments- Dental Implants, Prosthetics, Multi Unit, and Others. The company offers Magix and a wide range of dental implants for drill-less approach.
Dentatus AB
Dentatus AB operates its business under segments- Articulators & Face/Ear Bows, Finishing & Polishing, Dental Implant Systems, and Others. The company offers ATLAS. These implants are used with Tuf-II silicone reline material to provide cushioned support and stabilization with firm retention of the denture.
https://www.technavio.com/report/dental-implants-market-industry-analysis
Dental Implants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Dental implants market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Dental Hospitals and Clinics
- Dental Laboratories
- Others
- Price
- Premium Dental Implants
- Non-premium Dental Implants
- Material
- Titanium Dental Implants
- Zirconium Dental Implants
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- Asia
- ROW
The dental implants market is driven by growing advances in technology. In addition, increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments are also expected to trigger the dental implants market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
