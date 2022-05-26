Dental Implants Market to Record a 3.97% Y-OY Growth Rate in 2022 |Emergence of Robotic Dental Surgery is a Major Trend for Driving Growth | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Dental Implants Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Dental Implants Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Dental Implants Market: Major Growth Drivers

The dental implants market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

An increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments.

An increasing number of product launches.

Growing advances in technology.

To know about the challenges

Dental Implants Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The global dental implants market share growth in the dental hospitals and clinics segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the number of dentists and dental hospitals in developed countries such as Germany and the UK, which has increased the number of dental procedures.

Dental Implants Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The global dental implants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation and launching a wide range of products to compete in the market. The dental implants market report offers information on several market vendors, including ACE Surgical Supply Co. Inc., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., BEGO GmbH, and Co. KG, Bicon LLC, BioHorizons Inc., Cowellmedi Co. Ltd., Dentium USA, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., LYRA ETK, Megagen Implant Co. Ltd., Meisinger Implants GmbH, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Neoss Ltd., Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Pivot Implants, Sewonmedix, Straumann Holding AG, and ZimVie Inc. among others.

Bicon LLC - The company offers services for dental implants that have been time tested with stable connection and have been proven bacterial sealed with spaces for bones over the implants.

The company offers services for dental implants that have been time tested with stable connection and have been proven bacterial sealed with spaces for bones over the implants.

Reasons to Buy Dental Implants Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental implants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dental implants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental implants market across Europe , North America , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental implants market vendors

Dental Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACE Surgical Supply Co. Inc., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Bicon LLC, BioHorizons Inc., Cowellmedi Co. Ltd., Dentium USA, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., LYRA ETK, Megagen Implant Co. Ltd., Meisinger Implants GmbH, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Neoss Ltd., Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Pivot Implants, Sewonmedix, Straumann Holding AG, and ZimVie Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Price



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Dental hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dental hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dental laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dental laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Titanium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Titanium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Titanium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Titanium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Titanium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Zirconium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Zirconium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Zirconium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Zirconium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Zirconium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Price

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Price - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Price - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Price

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Price



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Price

7.3 Premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on Premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Premium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Premium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Non-premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Non-premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Non-premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Non-premium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Non-premium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Price

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Price ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 70: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 72: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 102: Chart on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Chart on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 110: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 111: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 112: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 113: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 114: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 115: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 116: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bicon LLC

Exhibit 117: Bicon LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Bicon LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Bicon LLC - Key offerings

12.4 BioHorizons Inc.

Exhibit 120: BioHorizons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: BioHorizons Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: BioHorizons Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Dentium USA

Exhibit 123: Dentium USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 124: Dentium USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 125: Dentium USA - Key offerings

12.6 Envista Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 126: Envista Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Envista Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Envista Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 MIS Implants Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 131: MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Neoss Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Neoss Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Neoss Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Neoss Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK

Exhibit 137: Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK - Overview



Exhibit 138: Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK - Key offerings

12.10 Straumann Holding AG

Exhibit 140: Straumann Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Straumann Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Straumann Holding AG - Key news



Exhibit 143: Straumann Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Straumann Holding AG - Segment focus

12.11 ZimVie Inc.

Exhibit 145: ZimVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: ZimVie Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: ZimVie Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: ZimVie Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

