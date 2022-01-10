Dental Industry Leader Dr. Teresa Dolan Joins Overjet as Chief Dental Officer

With more than 35 years of experience in dentistry and clinical education, Dr. Dolan's expertise spans clinical dental practice and research. Dr. Dolan joined Dentsply Sirona after a distinguished academic career serving as professor and dean of the University of Florida College of Dentistry from 2003 until 2013. At Dentsply Sirona, Dr. Dolan led the global Clinical Affairs function, supporting new product development and overseeing the largest global clinical education program sponsored by the dental industry.

Dr. Dolan is recognized for her contributions to dental public health, geriatric dentistry, and diversity and women in dentistry. Dr. Dolan also currently serves as President-elect of the Santa Fe Group, the action-oriented think tank dedicated to improving lives through oral health. For over 25 years, the Group has been an ardent advocate for critical issues in dentistry, such as dental education reform and improved primary care access. In 2019, Dolan received the Innovator Award for Excellence in the Dental Industry by Dr. Edward B. Shils Entrepreneurial Fund, Inc. for her achievements in global clinical education.

"I have had great admiration for Dr. Dolan and it's an absolute honor to have her join Overjet," said Wardah Inam, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of Overjet. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Dolan on board to help lead Overjet's rapid growth in dental AI with dental clinicians. We look forward to Dr. Dolan leading Overjet's clinical team and driving strategic partnerships."

"AI is going to transform the future of dentistry, and Overjet is at the forefront of this transformation leading with technology that will become the new standard of care for dentistry," said Dr. Teresa Dolan, Chief Dental Officer of Overjet. "Wardah and I both share the same passion in improving oral health for all. It's an honor to be part of Overjet's journey and I look forward to helping lead the Overjet team in its next chapter of growth."

Dr. Dolan will be taking over as Chief Dental Officer from Dr. Robert Faiella, who has served as the Chief Dental Officer of Overjet for nearly two years. Dr. Faiella will continue to serve in an advisory role to Overjet as Dr. Dolan takes over the day-to-day responsibilities.

"We want to thank Dr. Faiella for his invaluable contributions to the Overjet team," said Inam. "During his time at Overjet, he led the charge on the company's important clinical initiatives that have been pivotal to driving Overjet's success and rapid growth and adoption in the dental industry."

Last month, Overjet announced its Series B financing of $42.5 million, bringing the total financing raised to date to nearly $80 million and catapulting the firm to a $425 million valuation. Dr. Dolan's addition represents the first of several key hires as Overjet expands its leadership team to support the company's growth velocity in operations, hiring and development of next-generation dental AI technology that advances patient care.

