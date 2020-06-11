Dental Innovations launches AutoLobby™ to help Dentists and Oral Surgeons rebuild the foundations of their practices, optimize patient appointment arrivals to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, and increase practice revenue

Dental Innovations, based in Boise, Idaho provides innovative mobile-video engagement technologies without the use of Apps, passwords, and email addresses. Its services include VideoText™, Simple 5 Star™ Google Reviews, and new AutoLobby™ platform.

"At Dental Innovations, we recognize that COVID-19 and statewide stay at home orders have materially impacted practices and staff teams. As doors reopen to treat patients, we are doing everything possible to help practices manage the new workflows that now include the 'blacktop waiting room' required by State social distancing guidelines. We are excited to help practices return to financial health and delivering great patient experiences," said Michael Boerner, Founder and CEO.

