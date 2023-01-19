Dental Laboratories Market Size to Reach USD 48.28 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental laboratories market size reached USD 30.0 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of dental cavities and periodontal diseases, rising awareness of oral health, increasing demand and adoption of modern devices and technology in dental laboratories are some of the key factors driving the market revenue growth.

Rising awareness of oral health is increasing the revenue growth of this market. According to oral health data obtained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 26% of adults in the United States have untreated dental cavities. In addition, 13% of children between the ages of 5 and 19 have untreated tooth decay, and 46% of adults aged 30 and aged people have signs of gum disease. According to a new World Health Organization report on oral health, severe gum disease affects about 1 billion individuals worldwide, and untreated dental caries affects more than 2 billion individuals globally.

Leading companies are launching new technology and products, which are rising the demand for this market. For instance, on May 2020, the Straumann Group announced a novel zygomatic implant solution that it will bring to market in conjunction with Southern Implants as part of its aim to lead in the field of implant immediacy. The innovative solution combines the benefits of Straumann's BLX and BLT implant prosthesis range for fixed overdentures with established implant design characteristics.

Drivers:

Increase in prevalence of dental cavities and dental disorders is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Global Oral Health Status Report (2022), over 3.5 billion individuals globally are expected to be afflicted by oral disorders, with three out of every four of these individuals residing in middle-income countries. 514 million children worldwide suffer from primary tooth decay, whereas 2 billion adults are thought to have permanent tooth decay. The prevalence of the major oral illnesses is continuing to rise worldwide owing to increased urbanization and modifications in living conditions. Promotion of sugary foods and drinks, as well as alcohol and cigarettes, has increased consumer use of goods that worsen oral health problems and other non-communicable illnesses (NCDs).

Restraints:

Oral diseases are becoming very common in low and middle-economic countries with growing urbanization and development in living situations. Frequent preventive care of the teeth and gums plays a role in preventing oral, particularly dental diseases, and is crucial to maintaining overall health and quality of life. However, rural areas frequently lack access to quality dental care, so they also lose out on the advantages of maintaining good oral health. Furthermore, high costs of dental equipment are a restraining factor for growth of dental laboratories market. Laser procedures are often costlier than traditional dental procedures owing to the high cost of the equipment. Compared to a normal drill, which costs around USD 600, a laser may range in price from a few thousand dollars to over USD 100,000 for one that can cut teeth. As a result, prevalence of oral disease, high cost of medical equipment, and lack of awareness among the citizen in rural areas can hamper the growth of the market.

Growth Projections:

The dental laboratories market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 30.00 Billion in 2021 to USD 48.28 Billion in 2030. Increasing spending in emerging markets is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The dental laboratories industry is undergoing gradual changes during the forecast period. Over time, there has been a change in the prostheses used to treat dental problems. Technologies that have advanced in dental labs include digital radiography, caries detection, CAD/CAM implant dentistry, intraoral imaging, and others. Furthermore, rapid advancement of digitization in dentistry is rising market revenue growth. Dentistry is rapidly evolving with the advent of the digital age. Dental labs in the digital age can now produce more than just designs of missing teeth or other oral infections and tooth molds. These digital dental labs can produce custom crowns, bridges, and dentures with the help of technology. They have recently gained a lot of popularity among dentists due to their versatility and quick product development. There are some benefits of digitization in dentistry such as it can increase accuracy, take lesser time, and increase efficiency.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Envista, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., GC Corporation, Roland DG Corporation, COLTENE Group, Nexa3D, PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona.

· On 25 February 2022, In a virtual global event, Dentsply Sirona, a pioneer in digital dentistry, revealed the latest actions to further influence its leadership in digital dentistry, including a fascinating collaboration with Google Cloud and the launch of a medical-grade 3D printing solution. Dental professionals, technicians, and partners were cordially invited to take part in this historic first step toward the next chapter of digital revolution in dentistry.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 30.00 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 5.4 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 48.28 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, equipment, material, prosthetics, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Envista, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., GC Corporation, Roland DG Corporation, COLTENE Group, Nexa3D, PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented dental laboratories market on the basis of product, equipment, material, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Orthodontic



Oral care



Endodontic



Implants

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

CAD/CAM System



Dental lasers



3D printing system



Dental radiology equipment



Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metal-Ceramics



Plastics



Metals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Africa



Rest of Middle East

