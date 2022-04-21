Dental Laboratories Market to Exceed US$ 53.7 Bn as Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Grows

Oral Care to Create Absolute $ Opportunity of US$ 5.3 Bn in Dental Laboratories Market

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR's market study on the global dental laboratories market offers in-depth analysis of the trends influencing the growth in the market. It also provides 360- view on the key drivers, opportunities, and challenges impacting the sales in the market across various segments including type, application and regions.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The overall sales in the dental laboratories market were valued at US$ 29.6 Bn in 2021. As per Fact.MR, the dental laboratories market is expected to grow by 1.7x from 2022 to 2032, surpassing US$ 53.7 Bn in 2032.

Increasing awareness about dental care and cosmetic dentistry is likely to surge the demand for oral care in dental laboratories. Additionally, rising prevalence of dental ailments including periodontal disease, tooth decay, and others is likely to offer new avenues for the growth in the market.

Besides, the outsourcing of restorative and prosthetic products for customization and fabrication in dental laboratories is likely to drive the market over the upcoming decade.

Subsequently, key players are integrating advanced technologies such as intra-oral camera, cone beam CT, computer-assisted design (CAD), and digital X-rays in reconstructive and cosmetic treatments. A slew of such advancements is likely to offer lucrative growth prospects in the market.

Further, rising penetration of social media is encouraging consumers to focus on their physical appearance. Consequently, growing consciousness regarding oral hygiene and personal care is pushing the demand for smile enhancement treatments. This is likely to create remunerative growth opportunities in the market.

In addition to this, need for dental implants and dentures among growing geriatric population is increasing. This is anticipated to surge the growth in dental laboratories market over the assessment period.

Furthermore, consumption of alcohol, tobacco, desserts, and smoking leads to dental disorders. This is likely to propel the demand for tooth clean-ups, root-canaling and dental prosthetic procedures performed in dental laboratories or dental clinics.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 29.6 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 53.7 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.6%

Key Takeaways:

Based on type, oral care segment is expected to lead the market, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5.3 Bn during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By application, the dental lasers segment is estimated to register growth at 8.9% CAGR by the end of 2032.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the dental laboratories market owing to the growing prevalence of tooth decay in the country.

Japan dental laboratories market is estimated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

dental laboratories market is estimated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. In terms of applications, the parts and systems segment will dominate the market, registering 6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

Growth Drivers:

Growing trend of dental tourism in countries such as India , Indonesia , and Thailand is projected to create lucrative opportunities for Asia Pacific dental laboratories market.

, , and is projected to create lucrative opportunities for dental laboratories market. Surging demand for cosmetic dental treatments for the alignment of teeth is likely to propel the growth in the market.

Restraints:

High cost of dental products and equipment used in dental treatment is expected to hamper the growth in the global dental laboratories market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers operating in the global dental laboratories market are working towards enhancing their manufacturing processes and updating their product line in order to expand their consumer base.

Besides this, the companies are adopting novel tactics such as collaborations, partnerships, and mergers to extend their global presence.

For instance,

March 2022 : Nexa3D signed a reseller partnership agreement withNowak Dental Supplies, Inc. Nowak Dental will be supplying a range of Nexa3D dental, including post-processing xCURE and xWASH systems, NexaX software, NXD 200 dental 3D printer, and the entire Keystone validated dental 3D printing materials.

: Nexa3D signed a reseller partnership agreement withNowak Dental Supplies, Inc. Nowak Dental will be supplying a range of Nexa3D dental, including post-processing xCURE and xWASH systems, NexaX software, NXD 200 dental 3D printer, and the entire Keystone validated dental 3D printing materials. October 2021 : 3M developed " 3M Attest Mini Auto-reader 490M , which is a 24-Minute in-house Sterilization monitoring technology. This will help the dental team waiting period for the results and know if the parameters of sterilizer cycle have been met.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Envista Holdings Corporation

A-dec Inc.

3M Health Care

Health Care Champlain Dental Laboratory Inc.

Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona

National Dentex Corporation

Knight dental design

Henry Schein Inc.

Dental Services Group

More Valuable Insights on Dental Laboratories Market

Fact.MR, in its latest study, offers a detailed analysis on the global dental laboratories market covering exhaustive analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also explicates the latest trends contributing towards the growth in the dental laboratories market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Restorative

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Oral care

Implant

By Application:

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Systems & Parts

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance Device

Other Equipment Types

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Dental Laboratories Market Report

What is the expected growth rate of global dental laboratories market during 2022-2032?

Who are the leading manufacturers profiled in the global dental laboratories market?

Which are the latest trend influencing the growth in the global dental laboratories market?

What are the factors limiting the sales within the dental laboratories market?

Which region is expected to lead the global dental laboratories market?

