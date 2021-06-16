Dental Laboratory Welders Market Size Worth $264.8 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental laboratory welders market size is anticipated to reach USD 264.8 million by 2028, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Dental laboratory welders are an essential tool as it assists in joining various types of pieces, made of similar or different alloys, such as titanium-based alloys, Cobalt-chromium (CoCr) alloys, and even gold-palladium (AuPd) alloys. It is an efficient and low-error alternative to the traditional soldering and brazing technique.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, the manual segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 as these are the standard and efficient welding devices that are used by dentists. Technological advancement in manual welding devices like AI-enabled user interface and different pulse modes are expected to propel the segmental market further

Based on application, the new clasp assembly segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as this procedure requires welding at different arms and welding is a prerequisite before implantation of clasps

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2020 as the region has a high awareness of such procedure and there is high adoption by dentists

In Asia Pacific , the market is bound to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to technological advancements and the rising number of the trained dentists

Read 104 page research report with ToC on "Dental Laboratory Welders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Manual, Automatic), By Application (Cast Repairs, New Clasp Assembly, Implant Restorations, Crown & Bridge Cases), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dental-laboratory-welders-market

Factors like rising technological advancement in dental treatment and the high success rate of laser welding techniques in orthodontic procedures are propelling the market growth. According to the Dental Economic, the dental laser welding technique is currently the most advanced and high precision technique as compared to traditional welding. These advanced techniques provide the intra-oral ability for treatment, reduces distortion, provide high mechanical strength, and are corrosion resistant. Therefore the adoption of dental welding has increased by many professionals.

Dental welding is required for procedures like dental clasp assembly, cast repair, welding of the implant post, crown and bridge fixation, and other implant restoration procedures. According to the American Dental Association, around 5,000,000 implant procedures are carried out in the U.S alone with a success rate of 95%, rising success rate of implants and efficiency of welding techniques are some of the reasons for market growth.

In the light of COVID-19, the global market was hampered as the footfall of patient appointments for surgical treatments was temporarily suspended. However since the government in many countries has allowed resuming elective surgical procedures, clinics have also started orthodontic procedures again by adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols. Moreover, many dentists believe that there will be a surge for oral care and dental treat after the Covid-19 crisis and this is expected to propel market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental laboratory welders market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Dental Laboratory Welders Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Manual



Automatic

Dental Laboratory Welders Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cast Repairs



New Clasp Assembly



Loops & Posts for Implants



Wrought Wire Single-Arm Clasping



Crown & Bridge Cases



Implant Restorations

Dental Laboratory Welders Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Dental Laboratory Welders Market

LaserStar

Sunstone Engineering LLC

Primotec

Elettrolaser

IPG photonics

Max Photonics

Alpha Laser .

