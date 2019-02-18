Dental Lasers Market is Likely to Surpass a Value of US$ 409 Million by 2026 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for dental lasers has been envisaged to grow steadily in 2019, representing a growth rate of nearly 4.5%. According to a business intelligence report on the global dental lasers adoption, the dental lasers market is likely to surpass a value of US$ 409 million in terms of revenue, indicating an increase of 1.4x in market growth rate, over the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Rising dental lasers application in the treatment of dental diseases, including caries prevention, restorative removal and curing, cavity preparation, growth modulation, dentinal hypersensitivity, and other diagnostic purposes, has largely contributed to the growing demand rate. In addition, continued bullish prospects of global dental lasers market can be attributed to increasing adoption of these devices in soft tissue application such as wound healing, hyperplastic tissue removal, photodynamic therapy for malignancies, and photostimulation of herpetic lesions.

Global Dental Lasers Market Growth at High State of Refinement

With high efficiency, comfortable treatment, less bleeding, and more control of soft tissue, dental lasers have proven to be effective tools. Moreover, laser-based photochemical reaction are promising for bringing better results in the dentistry applications, especially for targeting cells, molecules, and pathogens. These are the critical factors anticipated to complement the future expansion of global dental lasers market. Further, conservative soft tissue procedures using dental lasers which are covered by many insurance policies will possibly accelerate the demand growth of these devices.

Dental Surgical Lasers to Witness Maximum Demand

Based on the product type, dental surgical lasers will continue to reign supreme over dental welding lasers, accounting for around 80% of the total share of global dental lasers market, attributed by the rising prominence displayed by Nd:YAG and Er:YAG.

Diode lasers are expected to remain a hit in dentistry; soft tissue procedures using diode lasers are foreseen to generate a revenue of around US$ 196 Mn globally during the assessment period. Apart from their effectiveness in the treatment of periodontal diseases, labial frenectomy carried out using diode lasers is known to significantly reduce suturing and bleeding during intervention, resulting in lesser time of intervention, less post-operative pain, and faster wound healing.

CO2 lasers and Er:YAG Lasers have shown higher success rate in dental procedure over Nd:YAG Lasers which has been limited due to temperature build-up around the implants causing the surface to melt, despite its excellent characteristics of sterilization. With its ability to provide conservative restorative treatment, in hard tissue application, Er:YAG is placed in the fast moving growth pedestal of the global dental lasers market.

Three Key Players to Control Global Dental Lasers Market

A highly consolidated global market for dental lasers is controlled by Biolase, Inc, Dentsply Sirona, and AMD Laser, holding an approximately 87% of the total market share. With around 53% of the market share, Biolase, Inc. is deemed to be the unrivaled player of global dental lasers market, while the other two players collectively hold a market share of more than 34%. According to the report, high technological intensity and proprietary technology remain important factors for the high market consolidation. Continued focus of players on emerging Asia Pacific markets and on the development of technologically advanced products to strengthen the product portfolio and solidify their market presence will possibly open new avenues of revenue growth.

In 2017, Dentsply Sirona acquired Healthdent Technologies International, which perfectly complemented the company's restorative and endodontics portfolio. Further, it broaden regional reach in 2018 through expansion in North America, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Shanghai.

Market Restrainers

Although the global dental lasers market is likely to maintain a positive outlook throughout the forecast period, easy availability of alternative products such as scalpels, dental drills, dental probes, and anesthetics may confine its growth. Despite the technological innovations, lack of expertise in handling the device may further impede the growth of global dental lasers market.

