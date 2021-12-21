Dental Partnership Organization, MB2 Dental, Expands To Virginia

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental, the fastest-growing Dental Partnership Organization in the country, has welcomed its first doctor partner in the state of Virginia. The group partnered with Dr. Jared Pell, owner of Shenandoah Family Dentistry in Winchester. The city of Winchester is located in Northern Virginia in the Shenandoah Valley. Virginia is the 12th state MB2 has expanded its territory to in 2021, with more states anticipated by year's end.

Dr. Pell is a general practitioner offering a wide array of comprehensive dental services in his 17 operatory practice. Dr. Pell earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry. He focuses on advanced cosmetics and laser dentistry.

The DFW-based company was founded in 2007 by Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva and his doctor partners with a mission to empower doctors to preserve their profession in a consolidating industry. MB2 Dental is a Dental Partnership Organization or "DPO," a category of dental partner that the company created and began using in 2017. The MB2 Dental DPO allows doctors to practice as if they would in solo ownership with the added benefits of a larger group, yet does not strip the autonomy or decision-making of the practice owner.

Doctor partners of the MB2 Dental DPO experience:

Freedom to make all business and clinical decisions

Centralized administrative support

Practice equity to drive long-term growth

Expanded access to services and tools

Mentorship and a learning community

More time to pursue personal priorities

Shared financial responsibility

MB2 Dental currently partners with general dentists, pediatric dentists, orthodontists, prosthodontists, endodontists, and periodontists with nearly 400 locations across 34 states. The support team is based in the DFW area with more than 150 employees.

In Q1, MB2 completed its second private equity transaction and partnered with Charlesbank Capital Partners.

"We are thrilled to continue our expansion into the Southeast," said founder and CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva," Our strategy has never been a goal revolving around geography. All growth has been organic when the partnership was suitable for both parties. We are excited to meet other potential partners in Virginia and help them learn about MB2 Dental's mission to protect our profession as dentists and specialists. Dr. Pell and his team share our values of integrity and are a most welcome asset to our community."

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in over 30 states and counting. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

