Dental Practice Management Software Market 2021-2025: ABELSoft Inc. and ACE Dental Emerge as Dominant Market Players | Technavio

The increasing need to maximize chair time utilization, growing demand for dental practice optimization, and rising number of DSOs supporting dental practices are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting and rising integration of digital imaging with dental practice management software are some of the prominent trends likely to influence the market's growth positively over the forecast period.

However, factors such as regulatory compliance, data security, and privacy, and the surging threat from open-source dental practice management software vendors might hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

Dental Practice Management Software Market: End-user

The dental practice management software market is segmented into corporate dental practices, DMSO, non-profit dental practices, and individual full-time dentists. The dental practice management software market share growth by the corporate dental practices segment will be significant during the forecast period as they invest significantly in the education and skill advancements of their employees to increase productivity. The software helps highly educated dental care professionals to enhance their skills and consult about patient care with other professionals while managing their data.

Dental Practice Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

The dental practice management software market will witness the highest incremental growth of 34% from North America. The report identifies and distributes the geographic landscape in fast-growing regions and slow-growing regions. The growth of the dental practice management software market in North America can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of dental patients. The market growth potential for this software is further likely to propagate due to the increasing awareness of the diagnosis of diabetic conditions and dental problems among children and the elderly population, particularly, in the US.

Top Companies Covered

ABELSoft Inc.

ACE Dental

Carestream Dental LLC

Curve Dental LLC

Datacon Dental Systems

DentiMax

Henry Schein Inc.

MacPractice

MOGO Inc.

Practice Web Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

