Dental Practice Management Software Market to Hit $2.7 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. dental practice management software market accounts for more than 39% share in dental practice management software market and is predicted to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Soaring adoption rates of dental practice management software due to expansion in healthcare IT should drive industry growth. Rapid technological innovations and increased government funding will further boost market growth over the projection years.

The worldwide Dental Practice Management Software Market is anticipated to achieve around 12% CAGR up to 2025 owing to rapid expansion in healthcare IT along with increasing awareness.

UK dental practice management software market will witness approximately 11.6% growth over the forecast timeframe owing to a rising geriatric population along with favorable government support for raising awareness for oral hygiene among the population. In addition, the Japanese dental practice management software market should grow at a significant rate of over 13%, owing to the presence of a geriatric population with oral problems coupled with greater dental health awareness among the patient pool.

The invoice/billing software business is predicted to witness a significant CAGR of 11.9%, owing to its advantages such as automatic record of payments and billings, ease of payment, reduced paper entry data work, filing dental claims and increasing efficiency of processes. Additionally, the development of innovative software for easy invoicing and billing processes by the key industry players will stimulate segmental growth.

The Global Dental Practice Management Software Market will surpass USD 2.7 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The rising prevalence of oral diseases including dental caries and periodontal diseases across the globe poses a huge healthcare burden. This is attributable to demographic changes such as a rising elderly patient pool suffering from such diseases. According to oral health report by the U.S. Surgeon General, around 25% of people aged 65-74 years have severe periodontal diseases that will augment the demand for dental practice management software in the future.

Increasing focus on oral health and rising awareness among the elderly patient pool will drive the global dental practice management market growth. Additionally, favorable government initiatives conducted by various organizations including the American Dental Association to increase awareness regarding the importance of maintaining oral health will favor market growth.

Rising investments by venture capital firms along with government regulations encouraging adoption of various healthcare IT solutions such as electronic medical records, patient management and practice management solutions will fuel industry expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 101 market data tables & 13 figures & charts from the report, "Dental Practice Management Software Market Size By Component (Scheduling, Patient Communication, Invoice/Billing, Payment Processing, Insurance Management, Dental Charting), By Delivery Mode (On-premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Sweden, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dental-practice-management-software-market

Development of cloud-based solutions along with the integration of dental imaging software into practice management software is a technological breakthrough that is set to drive dental practice management software market growth. However, a lack of skilled IT professionals across the globe to deliver software support and services will hamper business growth.

Scheduling business segment will command the dental practice management software market with a revenue of over USD 242.1 million in 2018 and will witness robust growth over the coming few years. Rising elderly patient pool suffering from oral diseases will increase dental check-ups and visits, thereby propelling segmental growth.

Web-based software business segment held over 41% share in 2018 dominating the global dental practice management software market, followed by on-premise solutions. Development of on-premise dental office practice management system by industry players allowing clinical paperless charting, patient scheduling and billing/accounting applications will favor industry growth. However, the on-premise segment is expected to lose its revenue share to cloud-based delivery mode owing to cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency offered by these advanced solutions.

Some of the key industry players operating in global dental practice management software market are Patterson Dental, Henry Schein, Carestream Dental, Quality Systems and Curve Dental. The industry players resort to new product launch, distribution and marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements and partnerships as their major strategies to stay ahead in the highly competitive market. For instance, in April 2015, Henry Schein launched an upgraded version of its Dentrix G6 software. This upgraded software will offer customers new features that enhance the user experience and enables dentists to adopt paperless practices.

